Bears @ Seahawks Postgame | Bear With Me

The Chicago Bears played their second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks tonight (on an unusual short week), and dominated throughout to the tune of a 27-11 win. Robert Schmitz is recording his post-game show with Quinten Krzysco LIVE right here on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel.

Once the show is recorded Robert will publish it on our podcast channel and embed it down below. Make sure to check it out!

Editor: If you’re looking for Patti Curl’s usual satirically pleasing postgame article, she was in Seattle tonight, so you can catch her stuff next week after the Browns game. But we do have our guy Peter Borkowski pinch-hitting, and you can get his post-game article right here.

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home — That link actually goes to Robert Schmitz’s Run Pass Opinion channel, but he’s merging it with 2nd City Gridiron to maximize our reach! — so hit the link and help us grow our brand!