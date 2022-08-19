Bears vs Seahawks: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more

The Chicago Bears moved to 2-0 in the practice game portion of their schedule with a 27 to 11 win against the Seattle Seahawks. One takeaway I have from the two games so far, is that even though the offense still suffers from plenty of hiccups, there’s a much better flow to the play calls through these two games. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is working through three quarterbacks, plenty of players that won’t be around for week one, and an obvious vanilla gameplan, but I see improvement over the previous regime’s scheming.

My other takeaway is that the H.I.T.S. principle is a real thing. The players have bought into head coach Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff, and this team appears to be a more disciplined bunch.

There were only 3 penalties accepted against the Bears for 38 yards, while the Seahawks were hit with 13 for 92.

The Bears also had the time of possession edge (33:01 to 26:59), they had a slight edge in third-down conversions (25% to 21.1%), they had 20 first downs to Seattle’s 18, but the Seahawks had more total yards (324 to 277) last night.

Before I get into the snap counts and individual stats, here is the list of Bears that did not play in the game. Some missed due to injury, while others were held out due to a coaching decision.

Now let’s take a closer look at the playing time breakdowns for the Bears and also some individual stats.

With so many players appearing in this preseason game I broke the offense/defense snap count lists into two parts for each phase.

OFFENSE

Justin Fields’ time was limited, and his pass protection had some leaks, but he went 5 of 7 for 39 yards, with a passer rating of 84.8. Trevon Siemian had the Bears' lone touchdown pass on 8 of 15 passing for 48 yards, and a passer rating of 82.1. Nathan Peterman threw 14 passes, completing 8 for 85 yards and a passer rating of 75.0.

Chicago’s leading rusher was rookie UDFA De’Montre Tuggle with 41 yards on 12 carries.

Nsimba Webster led the Bears with 4 receptions for 25 yards, while Isaiah Coulter led them with 39 yards on 3 grabs.

Cole Kmet had two catches for 31 yards.

Rookie UDFA Jake Tonges caught the 2-yard TD pass from the fullback position.

Rookie Trestan Ebner had 9 runs for 29 yards.

DEFENSE

BoPete Keyes and Joe Thomas led the Bears with 7 tackles each, while Keys added 2 passes defended and Thomas chipped in with a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

DeMarquis Gates had 5 tackles and 2 TFL.

Undrafted free agent Jack Sanborn had 5 tackles on D and 2 more in the third phase.

Chicago’s three sacks came from Sam Kamara, Al-Quadin Muhammad, and Trevon Coley.

Davontae Harris had 4 tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players that only played in the third phase.

Rookie Trenton Gill punted 8 times for a 45.4 average while having 4 punts inside the twenty.

Cairo Santos hit 2 field goals and 3 extra points.

Rookie Elijah Hicks (4 tackles on D, 1 on ST) recovered a fumbled punt for a TD.

Fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. (1 catch for 4 yards) returned 2 punts for 47 yards and returned a kickoff for 31.

Webster added a 59-yard kickoff return.

To check out the full Bears vs Seahawks box score I find that ESPN has an easy to navigate site.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL’s Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.