The Bears Win Again Den, August 19, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears move to 2-0 in preseason with 27-11 win over Seahawks - 670 The Score - Geno Smith did little to distinguish himself in his battle with Drew Lock for Seattle’s starting quarterback job as the sloppy Seahawks fell 27-11 to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in the second preseason game for both teams.

Bears’ offense starting to fit Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Someone wake Matt Nagy: This play is what the Justin Fields offense is supposed to look like.

Bears get DE Robert Quinn some action, plus other notes from the Seahawks game - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ pass rush looked good with Quinn and Al-Quadin Muhammad playing together for the first time. Matt Eberflus misses a challenge opportunity. And Trevor Siemian has looked competent as the backup quarterback.

Chicago Bears defeat Seattle Seahawks in 2nd preseason game - Chicago Trubine - The Chicago Bears defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-11 on Thursday night. Here’s what you need to know from the second preseason game.

Preseason Week 2 – Chicago at Seattle – Post Game Review - The Irish Bears Network - On a short week, two time zones and over 1700 miles away, the Chicago Bears came into Lumen Field and had their way with the Seattle Seahawks, cruising to an easy 27-11 victory. The final score paints this game as being closer than it really felt. Bears fans watching this game have to feel good

Five Bears who stood out in preseason victory over Seahawks - CHGO - Here are five Chicago Bears that made their presence felt during the preseason victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Bears observations: Justin Fields-Cole Kmet chemistry shows in win vs. Seahawks - RSN - The Bears moved to 2-0 in the preseason with a 27-11 win over the Seahawks. From an efficient drive for the offense to Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones’ debuts, Josh Schrock breaks down what we learned in from the victory in Seattle.

How Justin Fields looked in Bears’ preseason game vs. Seahawks - RSN - Justin Fields and the first-string offense only played one series in Seattle, but the passing attack looked a lot more functional with Cole Kmet back in the lineup.

Bears preseason: Roster risers and fallers after Seahawks game - RSN - Matt Eberflus had his younger players play the majority of the game against the Seahawks, but at least a couple of starters made big impacts.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

The Seattle Seahawks played an ugly game and Twitter reacted - Field Gulls - The Seattle Seahawks took the field Thursday night to play the Chicago Bears in their second preseason game, and the results were not pretty. It’s only preseason, but the Hawks allowed the Bears to...

Seahawks look scarily inept even by preseason standards in 27-11 loss to Bears - Field Gulls - That was bad. Very bad. Final scores usually don’t matter in preseason but the Seattle Seahawks (0-2) looked wholly inept for a good chunk of Thursday’s home game against the Chicago Bears (2-0)....

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL training camp: Every team’s most impressive player this summer - Bears Wire - These NFL players have been standouts during training camp.

Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games and fined $5 million - Dawgs By Nature - The league will donate the fine to charity, it will include donations from the NFL and the Browns to the total $7 million.

Did Deshaun Watson dupe NFL into thinking he was accepting responsibility? - ProFootballTalk - Like a criminal defendant who signs a plea agreement before proclaiming he didn’t do it, Watson insisted that he’s innocent during an ill-advised press conference. His agent, David Mulugheta, after deleting a tweet that attacked the ruling of Judge Sue L. Robinson that Watson didn’t appeal, tweeted that Watson has always stated that he is innocent.

Tony Buzbee: NFL "doesn't care" about sexual assault - ProFootballTalk - Attorney Tony Buzbee brought 24 lawsuits against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, settling all but one of them. Buzbee is not happy that the NFL settled its disciplinary action against Watson.

The Tom Brady training-camp hiatus gets stranger and stranger - ProFootballTalk - The absence of information invites plenty of speculation.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz: Bears @ Seahawks Postgame - Bear With Me - Windy City Gridiron - Join us for a live Bear With Me postgame podcast on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel,

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.