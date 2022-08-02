The Bear’s Den, August 2, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Column: Are Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears nearing a new deal? - Chicago Tribune - Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf got new contracts after opening training camp as “hold-ins.” Is Roquan Smith next? It’s complicated for the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears training camp: Pads go on for Tuesday practice - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus has been emphatic about his need to evaluate players with pads on and much more contact allowed.

Matt Eberflus: How he became Chicago Bears coach - Chicago Tribune - Matt Eberflus’ journey to become the 17th head coach in Chicago Bears history stretches back more than 30 years.

Rotation and early concerns for Bears O-line - Gridiron Heroics - Rotation and early concerns for Bears O-line

Chicago Bears: 10 things to watch during week 2 of training camp - Gridiron Heroics - With the Chicago Bears getting ready to begin another week of training camp at Hals Hall, what are 10 things to watch?

Training Camp Thoughts, Volume III: Patrick’s Thumb, Secondary Surging & (Slightly) More - Da Bears Blog - Injuries, injuries, injuries. Lucas Patrick’s injured right thumb might seem minor but it’s hard to imagine a more significant malady for a team’s center.

Bears CB Thomas Graham Jr. out with hamstring injury - 670 The Score - Bears second-year cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. is expected to miss multiple weeks because of a hamstring injury, coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.

Report: Bears listening to trade offers for Teven Jenkins - 670 The Score - The Bears are fielding and weighing trade offers on second-year offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, NFL Media reported Monday. Jenkins has been absent from practice since last Thursday, with few details being revealed about his mysterious situation.

1st-and-10: Bears’ defense eager to push the envelope - Chicago Sun-Times - Even in early practices, the Bears look like they’ll push the limits of aggressiveness and physicality under Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams, “Play like your hair’s on fire,” Williams said.

Other ‘hold-ins’ have gotten paid — but what about Roquan Smith? - Chicago Sun-Times - In the NFL, players are holdouts — or, in this case, “hold-ins” — until the very second they’re not.

Bears QB Justin Fields still adjusting to ongoing changes in offense - Chicago Sun-Times - “We’re still adding plays as we go, and he’s learning the scheme,” coach Matt Eberflus explained after a rough day for the offense.

Bears OT Teven Jenkins remains out of practice as trade talk swirls - Chicago Sun-Times - Jenkins has missed most of training camp with an unspecified injury, but the real problem is the Bears might not have a spot for him even if healthy. That reality has sparked trade talks.

KNOW THINE FRIENDS

Infant found in Schererville Fire Department Baby Box – Chicago Tribune - Schererville firefighters on the north side of town had a happy little surprise left with them early Tuesday morning when a baby was dropped off in Station No. 2′s Baby Box.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Deshaun Watson suspended six games - ProFootballTalk - Judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Watson be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Making sense of the Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, and Calvin Ridley suspensions - ProFootballTalk - How does Watson, who faced 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, get suspended only six games when Cardinal receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended six games for trace amounts of a PED he claims he didn’t know he ingested and Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended a whole season for making $1,500 in parlay wagers?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: Report - Bears have had trade talks about OT Teven Jenkins - Windy City Gridiron - The 2021 second-round pick may already be on the outs in Chicago.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.