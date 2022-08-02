Bears remove 3 from the NFI list

This morning the Chicago Bears removed safety Dane Cruikshank from their Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, then this afternoon the other two players on that list, defensive back Michael Joseph and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, were removed as well.

The only player still placed on a list is linebacker Roquan Smith who is on their Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Smith’s hold-in continues as he seeks a contract extension from the team, but reports have him on the field and engaged with his coaches and teammates while not practicing.

Corner Thomas Graham Jr., who is still working through a hamstring issue, missed practice again today. Linebacker Christian Albright, who left practice yesterday with an injury, also sat out on Tuesday, as did tight end Chase Allen and defensive tackle Angelo Blackson.

With offensive lineman Lucas Patrick out with the thumb injury and Teven Jenkins still away for undisclosed reasons, the Bears starting OL today was Braxton Jones at left tackle, Cody Whitehair at left guard, Sam Mustipher at center, Michael Schofield at right guard, with Riley Reiff and Larry Borom rotating at right tackle.

Also, it would seem this regime is content in letting their 4 rookie o-linemen only focus on one position for now, with Jones at LT, Zach Thomas at LG, Ja’Tyre Carter at RG, and Doug Kramer at C.

The Jenkins situation has yet to have any resolution from the Bears, however, he Tweeted this out in response to a fan.