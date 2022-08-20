Bear & Balanced: Breaking down the Bears vs Seahawks game

Preseason game number two is in the books for the Chicago Bears, and they knocked off the Seattle Seahawks 27 to 11 in a game that featured plenty of interesting storylines.

JB and I had a chance to rewatch the game and take in the post-game pressers, so now that some time has elapsed from the final whistle until now, we wanted to dive in and give some thoughts on it in a brand new Bear & Balanced.

On my rewatch I graded three Bears’ offensive linemen and I’ll spotlight them during the show, but here’s a spoiler on their percentage grades, 100%, 82.6%, and 77.9%.

Here’s a bullet point outline of our show.

Intro: We’ll both share some general thoughts about the game.

We’ll both share some general thoughts about the game. The Portillo’s Trench Tribute: This is our weekly pick for lineman of the game and thanks to our friends over at Portillo’s we’ll be giving out a $100 gift card to one lucky fan each week this season. Tune in to find out how you can win!

This is our weekly pick for lineman of the game and thanks to our friends over at Portillo’s we’ll be giving out a $100 gift card to one lucky fan each week this season. Tune in to find out how you can win! Sweet Tweets: We’re both active on social media — so be sure you’re all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week.

We’re both active on social media — so be sure you’re all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week. Caught up in a numbers game: This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that we found interesting from the game.

This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that we found interesting from the game. The Fields Report : We always spend some time talking about quarterback Justin Fields right before we take a commercial break.

: We always spend some time talking about quarterback Justin Fields right before we take a commercial break. The 3 Bears: You all know the story of the Three Bears, right? In this porridge-themed portion of the show, we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right in the game against the Chiefs.

Check out the video embed here:

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home — yes that link does go to the Run Pass Opinion channel, and that’s because we’ll soon be moving our channel over there! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

You can also listen to the podcast version here (once it’s published on our channel) or download it wherever you get your pods:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!