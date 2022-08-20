The Bear’s Den, August 20, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Ellis: I’m sorry, but the Bears should trade Roquan Smith - 670 The Score - The Bears have to decide whether to trade disgruntled linebacker Roquan Smith, who continues to conduct a contract hold-in. Here’s why they should.

Former NFL QB says this season is a ‘step back’ for Bears’ Justin Fields - NBC Sports Chicago - “I think it’s a step back, candidly,” NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said on the 25 Whistles podcast with Bobby Bones. “I don’t think it’s a year for Justin Fields and his development. They have the worst situation for a quarterback in the NFL.”

Kyler Gordon plans to build off NFL preseason debut on road to stardom - NBC Sports Chicago - Kyler Gordon made his NFL debut Thursday in front of friends and family back in his home state. But he plans to make that just the beginning of his journey to NFL greatness.

Leming’s Winners and Losers from preseason Week 2 - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Our winners and losers from the Chicago Bears preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

Did Chicago Bears pass on offensive rookie of the year? - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Georgia wide receiver George Pickens is a 6-1 favorite at BetOnline.ag to win offensive rookie of the year.

Mayer’s Quick Hits: Velus Jones Jr.’s speed, Justin Fields & Cole Kmet’s chemistry, injuries - ChicagoBears.com - Bears rookie third-round pick Velus Jones Jr. made amends for an early fumble with a 48-yard punt return that set up the Bears’ first touchdown in Thursday night’s 27-11 preseason win over the Seahawks in Seattle.

Teven Jenkins a Winner on This Night - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Injuries had an impact on several players fighting for roster spots for the Chicago Bears and right guard Teven Jenkins might have been their biggest winner.

Teven Jenkins knows he must ‘ramp up process’ to become Bears right guard - NBC Sports Chicago - Teven Jenkins knows no one cares that he’s only played one game at right guard. He needs to learn the position and master it, and that needs to happen yesterday.

Teven Jenkins assesses his debut at right guard - USA Today Chicago Bears - Bears OL Teven Jenkins fared well in his debut at RG vs. Seattle. But he recognizes he still has work to do as he transitions from tackle.

Bears Make Immediate Impression On Seattle In Second Preseason Game - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears executed in their second preseason game and Justin Fields threw on one drive but connected on one beautiful pass.

What last preseason practice week can mean to Chicago Bears - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Although 2-0 in preseason, the Chicago Bears have work to do in addition to personnel issues to address prior to the Aug. 27 last exhibition game at Cleveland.

Hajduk: Chicago Bears defeat Seattle Seahawks in second preseason game - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears were in control throughout their second preseason game Thursday night, scoring the first 24 points of the contest en route a 27-11 victory over the Seahawks in Seattle.

Justin Fields sharp in lone drive as Bears cruise - ESPN - Second-year quarterback Justin Fields looked sharp for the Bears in his lone drive to begin the game, while Seahawks starter Geno Smith and the offensive unit struggled to pick up first downs in their first couple of drives.

Mayer: Bears defense shines in preseason win over Seahawks - ChicagoBears.com - Kyler Gordon ‘comfortable’ in debut, Elijah Hicks made an impact on special teams.

Highlights from the Bears’ 2nd preseason game vs Seahawks - WGN-TV - See some of the big moments from the contest as the Bears defeated Seattle 27-11.

Highlights: Bears at Seahawks - ChicagoBears.com - Watch complete game highlights from the Bears’ 27-11 preseason win over the Seahawks in Seattle.

VIDEO: Siemian finds Tonges as Bears extend lead - ESPN - Trevor Siemian connects with Jake Tonges, who lunges past the goal line to score the 2-yard touchdown.

VIDEO: Bears recover muffed punt for a touchdown - ESPN - The Bears recover a muffed punt by the Seahawks and pick it up in the end zone for a touchdown.

Bears vs. Seahawks Game Recap - ESPN - Second-year Bears quarterback Justin Fields made a brief appearance and led a field-goal drive. Backup Trevor Siemian threw a touchdown pass, and Elijah Hicks recovered a muffed punt for a Chicago TD.

Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on 2nd preseason game - Chicago Tribune - Justin Fields finds Cole Kmet — and the offensive line makes moves

Finley: Bears CB Kyler Gordon looks right at home in debut - Chicago Sun-Times - He’ll play slot cornerback, one of the most important in Matt Eberflus’ defensive scheme, to start the season.

Kane: Justin Fields-Cole Kmet connection a positive - Chicago Tribune - It was a short appearance, but Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a few positives to review during the trip back from Seattle.

Halas Intrigue PODCAST - Chicago Sun-Times - From Seattle, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser wonder whether Justin Fields and Cole Kmet is the Bears’ next great connection, what role Teven Jenkins has to play and how Velus Jones can help the team the most.

Lieser: Justin Fields-Cole Kmet connection is key to Bears’ present, future - Chicago Sun-Times - Both are getting their opportunity to be “the guy” at their position. But they’re also both on the clock to prove themselves.

Lieser: Amid turbulence, Bears’ Teven Jenkins goes ‘all in’ for starting RG spot - Chicago Sun-Times - Reports of Jenkins’ demise might have been exaggerated. He’s back and highly motivated to win a starting job at a new position.

Finley; Backup’s injury shouldn’t affect Roquan Smith talks - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have more than three weeks until their season opener against the 49ers.

Lincicome: It’s about the quarterback, stupid. Now, can the Bears coaches make Fields better - Daily Herald - Believing that Eberflus/Getsky/Janocko will make Fields better than he can be is like believing that Ditka had anything to do with Jim McMahon becoming, maybe, the second best quarterback the Bears have ever had.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Todd Bowles says he’s not worried about Tom Brady’s return - Tampa Bay Times - The latest conspiracy theory about Tom Brady’s absence from the Bucs going viral on social media is that he is taping an episode for “The Masked Singer.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: Bears outclass Seahawks to improve to 2-0 in preseason - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears picked up their second win of the preseason with a strong outing on the road.

Gabriel: National broadcasts should do better when it comes to the Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears might not be a contender, but professional broadcasts can still do their homework.

Wiltfong's Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full playing time breakdown for the Bears, a spotlight on some individual stats, and also a few team statistics in Chicago’s preseason win in Seattle.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our video home — That link actually goes to Robert Schmitz’s Run Pass Opinion channel, but he’s merging it with 2nd City Gridiron to maximize our reach! — so hit the link and help us grow our brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.