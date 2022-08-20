Bears’ notes: Jaquan Brisker surgery, Khalil Herbert carted off at camp, and more

This big news coming out of Halas Hall today was the return of Roquan Smith, but there were some other notable news items about the Chicago Bears that came up when practice concluded.

Running back Khalil Herbert was injured today, and it was significant enough that he had to be carted off the field. Rookie running back Trestan Ebner (ankle) was held out of practice today after being injured in Saturday’s preseason game.

Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker remains out with a hand injury sustained in their preseason opener, but head coach Matt Eberflus indicated he could be ready for week one on September 11.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport Tweeted out that Brisker recently had surgery to repair an injury to his thumb, and that he has a real chance to be ready for their week one game.

Linebacker Matt Adams was practicing today after leaving their game in Seattle with a shoulder injury.

Chicago had Teven Jenkins lined up as their starting right guard with Larry Borom lined up at right tackle. Veteran o-lineman Riley Reiff was playing left tackle with the twos behind rookie Braxton Jones, who remains the starter. Rounding out Chicago's starting offensive line was center Sam Mustipher and left guard Cody Whitehair.

I hope there’s some video on this somewhere.