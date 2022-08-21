Bears’ Khalil Herbert and Khari Blasingame return to practice

During Saturday’s Chicago Bears’ indoor practice at the Walter Payton Center, second-year running back Khalil Herbert suffered an injury that prompted the team to use the cart to take him off the field. No specifics were given to the media, nor did the team issue a statement, so most feared the worst. However, today Herbert was back practicing at Halas Hall.

The team must have felt the need to be extra cautious when he hurt himself, thus the cart, but he returned this morning to join fellow tailbacks David Montgomery, Darrynton Evans, and De’Montre Tuggle on the field. No news was shared this morning about rookie back Trestan Ebner, who injured his ankle in Thursday’s preseason game and missed yesterday’s practice. If an update is given about Ebner, I’ll update accordingly.

Fullback Khari Blasingame, who was last seen in an arm sling on the sideline in Seattle, was back at practice today and appears to be okay.

This morning the Bears signed fullback Jake Bargas while placing wide receiver David Moore on injured reserve.

NFL teams must be down to an 80-man roster by Tuesday, August 30 at 3:00 p.m. Central.