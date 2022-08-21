Bears’ Robert Quinn is 48 on the NFL’s Top 100 Player List

The Chicago Bears have a third player crack the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2022 list as edge rusher Robert Quinn checks in at 48. This is his second time making their top 100, and he joins running back David Montgomery (98) and linebacker Roquan Smith (84) on this year’s iteration of the annual list.

Quinn is coming off a year in which he racked up 18.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, 49 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 4 forced fumbles while playing outside linebacker in their previous scheme. At 32 years old, he’ll be returning to a 4-3 defense and the more familiar defensive end position.

That is if he remains in Chicago.

There has been plenty of speculation about the Bears looking to trade him to a contending team for draft pick compensation at some point, but so far, the team appears content in keeping their Pro Bowler in the Windy City.