The Bear’s Den, August 22, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

10 takeaways from conclusion of Bears training camp - Bears Wire - There are still plenty of questions surrounding the Bears heading into 2022. But here’s what we learned about the team from training camp.

Is Eberflus the cause of the Bears biggest issue? - Gridiron Heroics - Is Eberflus the cause of the Bears biggest issue? This season we have already heard several players quoted on how coach Eberflus’s camp is vastly different then Matt Nagy’s. Darnell Mooney, and Jaylon Johnson to name a few. How in the world could that be a bad thing? Nagy was soft As we hear more

What Roquan Smith’s contract saga means for David Montgomery - 670 The Score - After star linebacker Roquan Smith and the Bears failed to reach a long-term contract extension, it’s clear that running back David Montgomery might find similar trouble ahead.

Bears place WR David Moore on injured reserve - 670 The Score - The Bears placed veteran receiver David Moore on injured reserve Sunday with a leg injury and also signed fullback Jake Bargas to their roster.

As season nears, Bears full of uncertainty at cornerback — sound familiar? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have a sure thing in Jaylon Johnson and like what they’ve seen fro second-round pick Kyler Gordon. But after those two, there are a lot of question marks.

Lesson learned? Bears still need preseason work - Chicago Sun-Times - Matt Eberflus is debating whether to play his starters in the preseason finale against the Browns on Saturday. But as Matt Nagy discovered in 2019, with a developing offense, the more work at game-speed, the better.

For Roquan Smith, the work is just beginning - Chicago Sun-Times - If Roquan Smith wants to get the record-setting contract extension he so badly desires, he’ll have to cross off items on a list longer than Matt Nagy’s old play-call sheet.

Teven Jenkins stays with starters after ‘good first outing’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Perhaps more surprisingly: Larry Borom played right tackle with the first-teamers on Saturday instead of Riley Reiff.

Inside Bears camp: Getting Roquan Smith, David Montgomery ready for Week 1 - The Athletic - The Bears’ schedule will change this week, with one more preseason game in Cleveland remaining.

Roquan Smith returns to practice and intends to play out current contract - CHGO - Roquan Smith returned to practice on Saturday, but the linebacker doesn’t have a new contract and will play out the rest of his current deal.

Bears rookie Dominique Robinson is looking to eliminate ‘loafs’ - CHGO - Bears rookie Dominique Robinson had a simple goal for the Week 2 preseason matchup with the Seahawks: eliminate the loafs.

Chicago Bears: With Roquan Smith back, defense ready to go - Chicago Tribune - Big plays have been happening on the defensive line, and with linebacker Roquan Smith back, the Chicago Bears defense feels like it is ready for the season.

As season nears, Bears full of uncertainty at cornerback — sound familiar? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have a sure thing in Jaylon Johnson and like what they’ve seen fro second-round pick Kyler Gordon. But after those two, there are a lot of question marks.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Patriots waive 2020 third-round pick Dalton Keene - ProFootballTalk - Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots have waived Keene. He was a 2020 third-round pick in New England, but injuries kept him from making much of an impact on the field.

Pete Carroll: No specific date for picking between Geno Smith and Drew Lock - ProFootballTalk - "Geno’s done a good job and Geno needs a little more help from some guys, they got to be able to catch the football a little better but he’s handled it well. . . . "

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears’ Khalil Herbert and Khari Blasingame return to practice - Windy City Gridiron - Either the Bears were being extra cautious by carting Khalil Herbert off the practice field yesterday, or he has a mutant-like healing factor, either way, it’s good to see Herbert back!

Wiltfong: Bears’ Robert Quinn is 48 on the NFL’s Top 100 Player List - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have a third player crack the Top 100!

Wiltfong's Bears’ notes: Jaquan Brisker surgery, Khalil Herbert carted off at camp, and more - Windy City Gridiron - This big news coming out of Halas Hall today was the return of Roquan Smith, but there were some other notable news items about the Chicago Bears that came up when practice concluded.

Wiltfong: Roquan Smith returns to Bears’ practice - Windy City Gridiron - Roquan Smith and Matt Eberflus met the media today to discuss the recent developments.

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bear & Balanced: Bears vs Seahawks breakdown, o-line grades, and more - Windy City Gridiron - JB & Lester rewatched the Bears game and they have some cooler takes here.

Duerrwaechter: The View from Cybertron - Optimist Prime’s Takes on Bears vs Seahawks - Windy City Gridiron - The live commentators on ESPN were as miserable to hear as the turf at Soldier Field was to look at one week ago. The Bears definitely looked solid again as well.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.