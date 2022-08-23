Chicago Bears cut 5 to get to the 80-man limit

The deadline for NFL teams to get down to an 80-man roster is today at 3:00 p.m. Central time. While several teams around the league started trimming their rosters yesterday, the Chicago Bears have yet to make any moves. Their most recent roster transaction was a one-for-one swap on Sunday when they placed wide receiver David Moore on injured reserve and signed fullback Jake Bargas.

We’ll update this article today as the Bears make the necessary five moves to get to the mandated 80 players.

Update: The Bears have officially released offensive tackle Julién Davenport, fullback Jake Bargas, defensive tackle LaCale London, corner BoPete Keyes, and receiver Dazz Newsome, and they are now at the mandated 80-man limit.

Update: The Bears have practice at 1:30 this afternoon, and Brad Biggs speculated they’ll make their cuts by then (link)

Update: Wide out Dazz Newsome has been released. (link)

2022 Practice Squad and Injured Reserve Rules

The NFL’s final cut-down deadline is Tuesday, August 30, when teams must have their initial 53-man roster set by 3:00 p.m. (CT). Once those released players go through waivers, teams can start creating their 16-man practice squad on Wednesday, August 31 at 11:00 a.m. Chicago time. This year teams can have up to six players on the practice squad with unlimited experience, and they can elevate a player three times before having to sign them to their active roster.

Wednesday is also when teams will be able to place players on injured reserve, so they are eligible to be designated for return. This year players on IR need to miss at least four games before they can return to the active roster, but teams can bring eight players off injured reserve this season.