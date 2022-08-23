The Bear’s Den, August 23, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Handicapping the Bears’ roster as cuts loom - Chicago Sun-Times - Here are predictions for who will make the team.

Chicago Bears: Big year for running back David Montgomery? - Chicago Tribune - In playing out his fifth year with the Chicago Bears after failed contract negotiations, Roquan Smith leads our list of five returning players who face big questions this season.

Bears’ Roquan Smith ready to play with ‘no regrets’ after contract talks end - The Athletic - The Bears linebacker returned to practice Saturday. He described his negotiating process with the team as “very distasteful.”

CHGO Bears Podcast: Roquan Smith Reverses Course and Will Play for the Bears in 2022 - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss the latest on Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith and his decision to play in 2022 despite no new contract.

Adam Schefter still believes Bears will trade Teven Jenkins - Bears Wire - While Bears OL Teven Jenkins appears to be the favorite to start at right guard, Adam Schefter still believes Jenkins will be traded.

Bears stock watch: Who’s up, who’s down following win vs. Seahawks - Bears Wire - Here’s a look at which Bears players are trending up or down following Thursday’s preseason win over the Seahawks.

Ryan Poles sends clear message by winning Roquan Smith contract standoff - RSN - Ryan Poles never backed down in his negotiations with Roquan Smith, and the Bears will be better for it.

Roquan Smith rejoins Bears, says he’s betting on himself - 670 The Score - Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on Saturday brought an end to a contract standoff with the team, saying his trade request was denied and that he now intends to play out this season.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Kellen Mond, Sean Mannion don’t know what arrival of Nick Mullens means for them - ProFootballTalk - “I really don’t know,” Mond told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Obviously, this is a business and anything can happen in the NFL. So I wouldn’t assume and we really have no idea.”

POLISH SAUSAGE

Sam Darnold: Competition was fair, it didn't go my way - ProFootballTalk - Sam Darnold was the No. 2 quarterback taken in the 2018 draft behind Baker Mayfield and he finds himself behind Mayfield again this year.

Gabriel's A Scout’s Take: Waiting for the final Bears’ preseason game - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, has some big-picture thoughts on how teams will handle the third preseason game, but also some specific takes on Roquan Smith and Teven Jenkins.

