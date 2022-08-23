Bears’ Matt Eberflus says starters will play up to a half vs. Browns in preseason finale

The preseason might be just three games, but on Tuesday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that Chicago’s starters will play “up to a half” against the Browns in the August finale.

Matt Ebeflus says the #Bears starters will play up to the half on Saturday. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 23, 2022

Of course, that doesn’t mean every Bears starter will play most of the first half in Cleveland. Some starters “with previous experience” will be out earlier than halftime. It’s unclear who that refers to, but safe bets might be veterans like Cody Whitehair and Robert Quinn on either side of the ball.

As for someone like Justin Fields, in his first year in a new offense? You bet he’ll play the half. What about Roquan Smith, since he ended his holdout? He’ll play ... but it’s uncertain for how long, given that he only recently returned.

There are just over two weeks before the Bears’ 2022 season starts. It looks like Eberflus and Friends want to maximize every possible live rep before the first “real” kickoff.