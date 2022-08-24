The Bear’s Den, August 24, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Steelers’ George Pickens proof the Bears needed to draft a receiver in Round 2 - Chicago Sun-Times - What’s concerning is how off-trend the Bears are. Hunting big-name receivers is mandatory in the modern NFL.

Chicago Bears to play starters in final preseason game - Chicago Tribune - With a new Chicago Bears coaching staff this season, Matt Eberflus sees the benefit of more preseason game action for his starters, including Justin Fields.

Why Roquan Smith’s return matters for the Chicago Bears - Chicago Tribune - Roquan Smith's return to practice is important for the Chicago Bears defense in more ways than one.

How the 'H.I.T.S.' philosophy has changed the Bears' defense - CHGO - Although "H.I.T.S" may just be one of many acronyms coach Matt Eberflus uses, the philosophy has made its mark with the Bears' defense.

Chicago Bears stadium: Arlington Heights voters opposed to tax help - Chicago Tribune - Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes notes that poll questions can be skewed to influence results and says anti-tax effort could affect all development in the village, not just the Bears.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Should Roquan Smith, Justin Fields Play in Chicago Bears Preseason Finale? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss which players should play in the Chicago Bears last preseason game of the year.

Chicago Bears announce second round of cuts, trim roster to 80 - Bears Wire - The Bears have trimmed their roster to 80 players. Here's a look at their second round of cuts:

Bears practice observations: Roquan Smith makes immediate impact - RSN - Roquan Smith took part in his first team drills Tuesday, and the star linebacker made his presence felt on the first play.

What Matt Eberflus wants to see from Justin Fields, offense in preseason finale - RSN - Matt Eberflus plans to play the Bears' starters up to a half in Cleveland, and he wants to see a lot from Justin Fields and the offense.

Arlington Heights residents approve Bears' stadium, not tax incentives - RSN - A recent poll found 72 percent of Arlington Heights residents approve of the Bears stadium. But, 68 percent do not approve financial incentives.

Chicago Bears: Which cornerbacks does DC Alan Williams trust? - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams likened feeling comfortable with his cornerbacks to a bank account: “Can you fill up that bank account with the trust in how you play and be consistent?”

Bears QB Justin Fields, starting offense have much to prove against Browns - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields and the starters punted three times in three possessions against the Chiefs, then had first-down mishaps against the Seahawks. They’re looking for a smooth performance Saturday in Cleveland.

‘He’s back’: Roquan Smith a big hit already - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears linebacker dropped running back David Montgomery for a loss on his first play of team drills since returning from a 24-day hold-in — an early sign he’s not only back, but all-in despite being unhappy with his contract.

How Bears’ Jaylon Johnson went from HITS holdout to convert - RSN - The cornerback didn’t buy into Matt Eberflus’ program at first, but now he’s onboard.

Bears hint Alan Williams defense could be a little different - RSN - Head coach Matt Eberflus is letting his defensive coordinator run the defense his own way.

Bears cut Dazz Newsome, four others in flurry of roster moves - RSN - Dazz Newsome’s inconsistencies were too much for the new staff to overlook.

With Camp Over, What Did We Learn? - Da Bears Blog - It drew a lot of laughter at the introductory press conference of the coach/GM, but Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. concept has been remarkably visible on both the practice field and preseason pitch.

Bears are buying in to Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle - 670 The Score - At first, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson admitted he didn’t buy in to the HITS principle. He kept hearing about it from new coach Matt Eberflus and his staff, but the meaning didn’t resonate.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Kellen Mond, Sean Mannion don't know what arrival of Nick Mullens means for them - ProFootballTalk - “I really don’t know,” Mond told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Obviously, this is a business and anything can happen in the NFL. So I wouldn’t assume and we really have no idea.”

Pete Carroll doesn't rule out using both of his quarterbacks, Geno Smith and Drew Lock - ProFootballTalk - Asked whether he would consider playing both of his quarterbacks, Geno Smith and Drew Lock, Carroll said this: “That could happen. Yeah, that could happen.”

POLISH SAUSAGE

Was the block that injured Kayvon Thibodeaux dirty? - SBNation.com - One of the NFL’s most anticipated rookies is hurt. Who’s to blame?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

x160630: The Value of David Montgomery - Windy City Gridiron - With all of the discussion surrounding positional value, running backs, and our own David Montgomery up for contract after this season; I wanted to put a finger on what to expect from a second contract running back.

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears’ Matt Eberflus says starters will play up to a half vs. Browns in preseason finale - Windy City Gridiron - Expect to see Justin Fields and Co. go through a formal dress rehearsal in Cleveland.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears cut 5 to get to the 80-man limit - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have released five players and now have a legal roster.

THE RULES

