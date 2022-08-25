The Bear’s Den, August 25, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

CHGO Bears Podcast: What if the Justin Fields-led Chicago Bears appeared on 'Hard Knocks'? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss what 'Hard Knocks' would look like for the Chicago Bears.

Hoge's Bears Things: Stop making sense, Matt Eberflus - CHGO - The Bears continue to do things that make sense.

Why Equanimeous St. Brown, Al-Quadin Muhammad have been vital for Bears - RSN - Justin Fields, Roquan Smith and others will get the headlines, but if the Bears hit the ground running, it will be due in large part to two unsung assets who helped accelerate their offseason growth.

Jack Sanborn, Elijah Hicks could be early proof of Ryan Poles' evaluation talent - RSN - The preseason has given us our first real opportunity to gauge Ryan Poles' talent evaluation abilities. Two rookies from the deep cuts of the Bears' class show the GM might have the right stuff.

Bears' Braxton Jones: I can't let opportunity to start 'go to waste' - RSN - The rookie left tackle was surprised when he got the chance to start, but there's no time for him to be surprised anymore.

In Praise of Virginia McCaskey - Da Bears Blog - She’s on the precipice of living a century so one could argue that being alive, in any state, is playing with house money. But this seemed the appropriate moment to thank her for what she’s meant to the Chicago Bears franchise.

Bears still searching for solutions at wide receiver - 670 The Score - Bears general manager Ryan Poles believed competition would reveal clarity at his team’s wide receiver position, but injuries have taken a toll on those hopes.

Mike Martz: Bears’ offense could be league’s least talented since 0-16 Lions - Chicago Sun-Times - That’s the Bears’ worst nightmare — that they can’t find out what they have in Fields because of a below-average roster.

Bears LT Braxton Jones practices vs. Robert Quinn as star pass rushers loom - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears will get a good idea of how ready Jones is for his Week 1 opponent (the 49ers’ Nick Bosa) if he gets some snaps against Browns star Myles Garrett on Saturday.

‘Being free’ could help Bears S Eddie Jackson reassert himself as dangerous defender - Chicago Sun-Times - The combination of an advantageous scheme, newcomer Jaquan Brisker and Jackson’s eagerness give him a shot to prove he’s worth big money this season and beyond.

Injuries should prompt Bears to explore adding WRs, CBs - Chicago Sun-Times - Two-and-a-half weeks away from the season opener against the 49ers, the Bears have more than a depleted receiver room. They have a full-blown problem.

Eddie Jackson says Chicago Bears will ‘shock a lot of people’ - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson has been in a positive mindset since training camp began and believes the defense has a chance to be a surprise success story.

Column: Mike Martz rips ‘horrendous’ Chicago Bears offense - Chicago Tribune - Mike Martz was the offensive coordinator the last time the Chicago Bears won a playoff game. He thinks the team’s current offense is horrendous.

NFL: GM hires give league more diversity with 6 in past 12 openings - Chicago Tribune - The NFL has seen a recent increase in the percentage of minorities hired as general managers. Six of the 12 hires since the start of 2021 have been minorities.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Who wins — Roquan Smith or GM Ryan Poles? - Chicago Tribune - With one preseason game remaining and 53-man roster decisions not far behind, the Chicago Bears season is fast approaching.

Wiltfong: The Chicago Bears are worth $5.8 billion - Windy City Gridiron - According to a recent article by Forbes, the Chicago Bears are worth $5.8 billion, which makes the franchise the fifth most valuable in the NFL. Numbers one through four are the Dallas Cowboys ($8...

Berckes: Fantasy Football Flex, Sleepers, and Rookies - Windy City Gridiron - Your guide for how to dominate your fantasy football draft

Wiltfong: How do you ‘homegate’ for Bears games? - Windy City Gridiron - Here are some great calls to make when planning your next Chicago Bears’ homegating watch party.

