Chicago injury report and projected starters for Bears vs Browns

With training camp now over, the Chicago Bears beat reporters are limited to what they can report on, with just two things being fair game. One, the players that did not practice, so all the beat reporters have their injury Tweet locked and loaded. And two, the items that the coaches or players discuss in their post-practice press conference. You can check out head coach Matt Eberflus’ presser here.

With today being the final practice before they play the Browns on Saturday night, it’s likely none of these injured Chicago players listed in the Tweet below will play in that game.

Forgot to add safety Jaquan Brisker.



He also remains out. https://t.co/3oDnNpZekT — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 25, 2022

Head coach Matt Eberflus already said that most of his starters would play a half, so that means we should see quarterback Justin Fields, his starting o-line of Braxton Jones (LT), Cody Whitehair (LG), Sam Mustipher (C), Teven Jenkins (RG), and Larry Borom (RT), running back David Montgomery, fullback Khari Blasingame, tight end Cole Kmet, and wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown.

If Montgomery suits up, this will be his preseason debut. We’re still waiting on clarification regarding their number one offensive line, but that’s the group that has been running with the ones listed above.

On defense, the new weakside linebacker could be Roquan Smith, who has been ramping up this week after his hold-in. Joining him at linebacker should be Nicholas Morrow and Matt Adams. The corners this week look like Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor, with Kyler Gordon at the nickel, and at safety, it should be Eddie Jackson and DeAndre Houston-Carson. Up front seems set with Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson off the edges and Khyiris Tonga and Justin Jones inside at tackle.