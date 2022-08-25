Teven Jenkins ‘seizing’ his opportunity at right guard

Earlier today, Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins met the media and he appeared more comfortable than the last time he sat in front of the press. His confidence at his new position, right guard, is starting to show.

He called the last few weeks a “roller coaster” and a “mix of emotions” as he worked his way from number three right tackle to second-string right tackle, then to back-up right guard to now the starter at that position.

“It’s a lot about seizing the opportunity,” Jenkins said about his chance to stay at right guard, “so that’s one thing I’m looking forward to doing this weekend.”

He wouldn’t go as far as to assume it’s his job to lose, but he’s confident in his ability now that he’s been able to settle into the position.

He discussed his “physicality” helping him fit into his new role, and he talked about the differences in technique from tackle to guard.

You can check out Jenkins’ entire press conference here.