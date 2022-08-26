Can Velus Jones Jr. be a playmaking weapon for the Bears?

Most fans were disappointed when the Chicago Bears drafted Velus Jones Jr. in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He wasn’t the wide receiver they expected them to draft, and on the heels of the double defensive back picks a round earlier, day two of the draft left fans disheartened.

But narratives have a way of changing over time, and with the offseason a time for hope, many fans got on board with the Jones pick. The more we all got to know him by diving into his time in college, listening to his interviews and press conferences, and seeing him at the public training camp practices at Halas Hall, the more we started to envision the plan the Bears have for him.

In Robert Schmitz’s latest video breakdown on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel, he goes deep into the type of player that Jones could be in Chicago.

