The Bear’s Den, August 26, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ Nick Morrow in the right place at the right time - Chicago Sun-Times - The linebacker said the opportunity to play in Matt Eberflus’ defense was a key factor when he signed with the Bears in free agency. But playing next to Roquan Smith also figures to give him a chance to flourish.

Chicago Bears: Teven Jenkins battling for starting job at RG - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears lineman Teven Jenkins potentially could win a starting role at right guard, at which he has practiced for only two weeks.

Chicago Bears: Pros, cons of QB Justin Fields playing preseason - Chicago Tribune - So much of the success of the Chicago Bears’ 2022 season will be judged by how much growth quarterback Justin Fields makes.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Teven Jenkins, Roquan Smith & the Chicago Bears With Most to Gain in Preseason Finale - CHGO - In this episode, the guys preview the Chicago Bears preseason finale and discuss the players with the most to gain like Roquan Smith.

Teven Jenkins ready to seize starting job after ‘rollercoaster’ offseason - NBC Sports Chicago - It’s hard to say that anything has gone according to plan for Teven Jenkins since the Bears drafted him with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bears praise Teven Jenkins’ high football IQ in switch to right guard - NBC Sports Chicago - Jenkins agrees his football IQ has helped him transition from the edge to working on the interior, but admitted his smarts weren’t always a strength.

NFL Power Rankings 2022: Where Bears stand ahead of preseason finale - NBC Sports Chicago - With the preseason finales on deck, Josh Schrock offers his latest too-early power rankings.

Bears notebook: Teven Jenkins ready for his final audition at right guard - Chicago Sun-Times - The 2021 second-round draft pick, demoted to backup right tackle earlier in training camp, is on the verge of finding a new home just nine days after he switched positions. “[I’m] a lot more comfortable than when I started,” he said.

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL can't punish Matt Araiza but the Bills could cut him, in theory - ProFootballTalk - The allegations (and at this point they are only allegations) against Bills punter Matt Araiza are horrifying. But the NFL can do nothing about it, because the alleged incident happened before Araiza was drafted by the Bills.

Matt Araiza is sued for gang rape - ProFootballTalk - Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, who has quickly risen to fame with a strong leg and a catchy nickname, faces a very serious off-field issue before his first NFL game.

Denzel Mims' agent requests a trade for the receiver - ProFootballTalk - The Jets used a second-round choice on receiver Denzel Mims in 2020. Heading into his third season, Mims has not broken into the starting lineup.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Teven Jenkins ‘seizing’ his opportunity at right guard - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago’s big second year o-lineman is settling into his new role.

Wiltfong's Making Monsters: Talking Roquan, the defense, and previewing Bears vs Browns - Windy City Gridiron - It’s another outstanding episode of Making Monsters, our latest podcast featuring Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, and this week they discuss the resolution of the Roquan Smith situation before breaking...

Wiltfong: Chicago injury report and projected starters for Bears vs Browns - Windy City Gridiron - With training camp now over, the Chicago Bears beat reporters are limited to what they can report on, with just two things being fair game. One, the players that did not practice, so all the beat...

THE RULES

