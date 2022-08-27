Bears vs Browns: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns meet for the first time since Matt Nagy unleashed a criminal gameplan on his first-year quarterback Justin Fields. Nagy should have been immediately relieved of his duties as Chicago’s head coach after that embarrassment of a game. Still, Fields overcame the ineptitude of the 2021 offensive staff and survived to land with a competent coaching regime in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about their third preseason game.

GAME TIME

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, August 27, from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

If you’re looking to snag some last-minute tickets to the game, or any game for that matter, hit up our 2022 partners for the NFL season, TickPick.

TELEVISION

The game replay airs on the NFL Network on Monday at 2:00 p.m. (CT) for those not living in the Chicago or Cleveland area, but it’s on live in the Chicagoland area on FOX 32, and throughout the midwest on Bears Network affiliated stations. Check your local listings. The hometown feed features Adam Amin on the play-by-play with Jim Miller as the analyst.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

STREAMING

You can live stream the game on NFL-plus and the NFL mobile app.

You can also get a sweet WCG hookup by hitting this link for fubo TV.

THE CHICAGO FOOTBALL COLLECTION BreakingT has a brand new Justin Fields Caricature t-shirt or hoodie now available! Youth and Adult sizes up to 3XL are available! Check out their entire Chicago Bears collection at this link! BreakingT

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our video home — That link goes to Robert Schmitz’s Run Pass Opinion channel, but he’s merging it with 2nd City Gridiron to maximize our reach, so hit the link and help us grow our brand!