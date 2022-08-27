The Bear’s PRESEASON FINALE Den, August 27, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Cancer battle gave Chicago Bears offensive lineman new perspective - ChicagoBears.com - Veteran offensive tackle Shon Coleman is battling for a spot on the Bears’ 53-man roster. But as someone who has defeated cancer, it’s not the most difficult challenge the 30-year-old has ever faced.

GM hires give NFL bright spot in diversity, but work remains - 670 The Score - Poles credits former Kansas City GM Scott Pioli for making the advancement of minority candidates a priority. “He’s always taken a lot of pride in making sure that there was a pipeline from scouting assistant to area pro scout to directors and then doing that the right way.”

Bears’ Mike Ditka game-worn sweater vest pulled from auction - NBC Sports Chicago - While the sweater is authentically from Da Coach’s wardrobe, the Ditka family recently reached back out to Heritage Auctions, who were running the sale, and said that they weren’t totally sure it was the same sweater he wore as the Bears blew out the Patriots 46-10 in the Superdome.

Chicago Bears weakside linebacker debut for Roquan Smith - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Saturday’s preseason finale means Roquan Smith’s debut playing the weakside live and there are other key players to watch in the Chicago Bears defense against the Cleveland Browns.

Braxton Jones’ big test among four things to watch in Bears vs. Browns - NBC Sports Chicago - Braxton Jones getting to face Myles Garrett should give the Bears a gauge of where the rookie is at ahead of a Week 1 visit from Nick Bosa.

Bears’ Teven Jenkins Attempting To Secure A Roster Spot Or Auditioning For A New Team? - On Tap Sports Net - Teven Jenkins is taking snaps at a new position for the Chicago Bears but does he really want to play there or is he prepping for a new team?

Mayer: Jenkins determined to seize opportunity at new position - ChicagoBears.com - After experiencing what he described as “a rollercoaster and a mix of emotions for me” the last few weeks, Bears second-year offensive lineman Teven Jenkins has a legitimate chance to win the starting right guard job.

How Bears’ Sam Mustipher, Al-Quadin Muhammad use past to fuel present - NBC Sports Chicago - Each Bears player is familiar with roster cut down day disappointment and hard work on the practice squad.

Chicago Bears could use Byron Pringle about now - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Missed practices by Chicago Bears wide receivers continue to stack up and the one to Byron Pringle in particular is on the mind of coach Matt Eberflus.

How Chicago Bears should best acquire Denzel Mims - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Trading with the New York Jets for receiver Denzel Mims is not in the best interest of the Chicago Bears in an era when they value draft picks more.

Projecting Bears’ depth chart ahead of preseason finale vs. Browns - USA Today Chicago Bears - We’re taking a crack at projecting what the Bears’ depth chart looks like heading into Saturday’s preseason finale.

Mayer’s Quick Hits: Eddie Jackson raves about new position coach - ChicagoBears.com - Veteran safety Eddie Jackson couldn’t be more impressed with his new position coach, Andre Curtis, who was hired by the Bears this year after spending the last seven seasons coaching defensive backs with the Seahawks.

The Chicago Sports PODCAST: Can the Bears become the NFL’s most valuable franchise? - CHGO Sports - Today’s topics include the Bears being valued at $5.8 billion by Forbes, the Sky streaking toward the WNBA semifinals and Albert Pujols getting his last cracks in at Wrigley.

Hammond: Jenkins has a golden Bears opportunity at right guard - Daily Herald - He thinks his nasty streak will pay well at the position.

Potash: Opportunity knocks for Justin Fields in Bears’ preseason finale - Chicago Sun-Times - Clearly in a work-in-progress stage, Fields and Luke Getsy’s offense are more about work than progress at this point. They need all the snaps they can get.

Lieser: Bears’ QB problems have been embarrassing, but Browns find true shame in Deshaun Watson - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have been indisputably bad at quarterback for decades and bad overall, too, for decades. But if this is the way out? No, thank you.

POLISH SAUSAGE

JC Tretter retires after 8 seasons - ESPN - Former Browns center JC Tretter has retired from football after eight seasons in the NFL but will remain in his role as president of the NFL Players Association.

Mitch Trubisky to start Steelers’ final preseason game, still on track to open season as team’s starting QB - CBSSports.com - First-rounder Kenny Pickett has drawn praise from the staff as well

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

ROUNDTABLE: Who is the 1 Bears’ player you’ll be watching in the preseason finale? - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears play the Browns on Saturday night, so which Chicago players will you be focusing on the most?

VIDEO BREAKDOWN: Can Velus Jones Jr. be a playmaking weapon for the Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - Robert Schmitz is debuting a new video breakdown on OUR freshly rebranded video channel, 2nd City Gridiron!

Borkowski: Bears Browns Position Group Comparison - Windy City Gridiron - The end of the preseason brings us a matchup between the Bears and Browns. Before kickoff Saturday, let’s see how these two stack up position group wise.

Gabriel: A Scout’s Take on what to look for during and after the game - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, has some big-picture thoughts on what the Bears will do during and after the third preseason game.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home — yes that link does go to the Run Pass Opinion channel, and that’s because we’ll soon be moving our channel over there! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.