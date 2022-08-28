Bears vs Browns: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more

The Chicago Bears had a rough start to the game, but they quickly bounced back and settled in before charging out to a 21 to 0 lead over the Cleveland Browns. That three touchdown lead was enough for Matt Eberflus’ team as they held on to win 21 to 20

The win pushed the Bears to a perfect preseason 3-0 and yeah, we are talking about practice, but there was some good stuff to pull from these three games. The competency in offensive play calling from Luke Getsy is refreshing. Having a functioning offensive scheme that has a reason for particular play calls isn’t something I should be surprised to see, but the last few years didn’t have this.

The Eberflus effect is real, as his H.I.T.S. philosophy shows up time and time again. His team shows effort all 60 minutes, the desire for takeovers is evident, they play disciplined football, and they are a tight-knit team.

Last night the Bears outgained the Browns (331 to 318) and had more first downs (21 to 19), even though Cleveland ran more offensive plays (77 to 55).

The Bears had fewer penalties at 5 for 48 yards to 10 for 75 from the Browns, and in their three games, they were hit with 13 while their opponents were flagged 25 times.

Before I get into the snap counts and individual stats, here is the list of Bears that did not play in the game. Some missed due to injury, while others were held out due to a coaching decision.

Now let’s take a closer look at the playing time breakdowns for the Bears and also some individual stats.

With so many players appearing in this preseason game I broke the offense/defense snap count lists into two parts for each phase.

OFFENSE

Justin Fields looked good by going 14 of 16 (87.5%) for 156 yards, 3 TDs, a passer rating of 146.9, 2 runs for 11 yards, and he wasn’t sacked all night.

Chicago’s leading rusher was David Montgomery with 9 for 28 yards, and he added a reception for 5 yards in his preseason debut.

The Bears’ leading receiver was Isaiah Coulter with 3 grabs for 61 yards.

Chicago’s three TD receptions were to Ryan Griffin (1 catch for 22 yards), Cole Kmet (3 for 36), and Dante Pettis (3 for 37).

The three Bears’ quarterbacks hit 14 different receivers.

DEFENSE

Corner Davontae Harris led the Bears with 6 tackles. He added a forced fumble and a pass defended. Fellow cornerback Lamar Jackson had 5 tackles and a PD, and corner Greg Stroman Jr. had 2 PD, an interception, and 4 tackles.

UDFA linebacker Jack Sanborn had 3 tackles, while playing the most reps on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive tackle Trevon Coley had 2 quarterback hits and a tackle.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players that only played in the third phase.

Trenton Gill (aka the Gillotine) punted 5 times for a 48.6 average (42.6 net) while getting 1 punt inside the 20-yard line.

Cairo Santos doinked a field goal try, and I’ll admit I had some flashbacks. He hit all three extra points though.

Linebacker Joe Thomas had 2 tackles on special teams, and 2 more on defense.

Dante Pettis had 17 yards on 2 punt returns and Kevin Shaa had 2 kick returns for 30 yards.

To check out the full Bears vs Browns box score I find that ESPN has an easy to navigate site.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL’s Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.