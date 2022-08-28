Chicago Bears 53-man roster cut-down tracker: Jean Delance waived

NFL teams need to be at the 53-man roster limit by Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. Central, but several franchises have already begun trimming their rosters. The Chicago Bears, a team that could be in the market for some depth-chart upgrades, could be scouring the waiver wire looking for help.

We’ll track all the Bears' transactions right here as they ready their roster for the 2022 season.

On Sunday, the Bears waived undrafted offensive tackle Jean Delance with a non-football illness designation.

A reminder as rosters narrow: all players that have been waived starting this past Friday and through this Tuesday's 53-man roster reduction are subject to waivers on Wednesday at Noon ET.



They will not have the ability to be claimed or find another team prior to Wednesday. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 28, 2022

Wednesday at noon ET (11:00 a.m. CT) is also when teams can start creating their 16-man practice squad. This year teams can have up to six players on the practice squad with unlimited experience, and they can elevate a player three times before having to sign them to their active roster.

Wednesday is also when teams can place players on injured reserve from their initial 52-man roster, which makes them eligible to be designated for return. This year players on IR need to miss at least four games before they can return to the active roster, but teams can bring eight players off injured reserve this season.