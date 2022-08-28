 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chicago Bears 53-man roster cut-down tracker: Jean Delance waived

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
NFL: JUL 27 Chicago Bears Training Camp Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL teams need to be at the 53-man roster limit by Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. Central, but several franchises have already begun trimming their rosters. The Chicago Bears, a team that could be in the market for some depth-chart upgrades, could be scouring the waiver wire looking for help.

We’ll track all the Bears' transactions right here as they ready their roster for the 2022 season.

On Sunday, the Bears waived undrafted offensive tackle Jean Delance with a non-football illness designation.

Wednesday at noon ET (11:00 a.m. CT) is also when teams can start creating their 16-man practice squad. This year teams can have up to six players on the practice squad with unlimited experience, and they can elevate a player three times before having to sign them to their active roster.

Wednesday is also when teams can place players on injured reserve from their initial 52-man roster, which makes them eligible to be designated for return. This year players on IR need to miss at least four games before they can return to the active roster, but teams can bring eight players off injured reserve this season.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...