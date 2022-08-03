The Bears Hopium Den: The Hall of Fame Fan

Wednesday kicks off the Hall of Fame festivities in Canton, Ohio and Terence Young will be there as an honored guest. JB welcomed Terence into the Bears Hopium Den recently to talk Walter Payton, Soldier Field, and the upcoming induction into the Hall of Fans experience.

Stay tuned this week as the festivities in Canton get underway as JB and Terence try to link up for a livestream to talk about the experience. Until then, enjoy the conversation.

