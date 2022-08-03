The Bear’s Den, August 3, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Braxton Jones’ growth mindset key to his rapid development - CHGO - Chicago Bears rookie offensive tackle Braxton Jones has turned heads since being drafted and a big reason is his growth mindset.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Observations: Justin Fields and the offense inconsistent on Day 1 of pads - CHGO - What you need know from the Chicago Bears' practice on Tuesday, August 2, including the inconsistency from Justin Fields and the offense.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Justin Fields & Chicago Bears offense continues to be work in progress as pads come on - CHGO - In today's Bears Camp recap, the guys discuss the up and down day for Justin Fields and the offense in the first padded practice.

Bears training camp: Top takeaways from first padded practice - Bears Wire - The Bears held their sixth practice of training camp on Tuesday. Here's what we learned from their first padded practice.

Bears offense sloppy in practice, but believe there's time to fix it - RSN - Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said false starts last week pissed him off. The offensive line hasn't cleaned up those mistakes since then.

Bears' David Montgomery makes surprise appearance on special teams - RSN - The offense's star running back hasn't shied away from the hard work in the third phase.

Training Camp Thoughts, Volume IV: Graham Banged Up, Fields Update, Blasingame - Da Bears Blog - Injuries, injuries, injuries. Coach Flus today confirmed that Thomas Graham will miss time. If it’s a hamstring issue, that’s usually 3-4 weeks conservatively.

TFC: Bears Training Camp recap for August 2 - Windy City Gridiron - Check out Lester’s latest T Formation Conversation for a peek at what happened at Halas Hall today.

This should be the beginning of Bears CB Jaylon Johnson’s prime - Chicago Sun-Times

- Johnson has already had a wild ride as he enters his third season. But this is his time.

Bears’ Robert Quinn ready to flip the switch - Chicago Sun-Times - The All-Pro defensive end is in a “ramp-up” phase after sitting out the offseason program. But it won’t take him long to get back in the swing of things. “I kind of think I’m pretty much caught up,” he said.

Bears offense struggling, but ‘there is an urgency to get it right’ - Chicago Sun-Times - This isn’t Mitch Trubisky being tormented by Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks. This is Fields facing a watered-down defense without its leader and best player, Roquan Smith. And it’s happened on two straight days.

Still no sign of OT Teven Jenkins as Bears’ offensive line moves ahead without him - Chicago Sun-Times - The competition at left tackle will most likely come down to fifth-rounder Braxton Jones and veteran Riley Reiff.

Chicago Bears’ Trevor Siemian on putting mistakes in context - Chicago Bears backup QB Trevor Siemian said there’s a balance between understanding it’s early in camp and needing to fix mistakes.

Matt Eberflus: Chicago Bears coach demands intense practices - It will be up for interpretation how much Matt Eberflus’ effort-driven principles will correlate to the Chicago Bears’ record.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Cleveland Browns' Jacoby Brissett 'ready to go' as starter after Deshaun Watson suspension - ESPN - Jacoby Brissett said he's "ready to go, whenever my number's called" to the starting quarterback for the Browns after Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games.

Kawaan Baker suspended six games - ProFootballTalk - The NFL has suspended Saints receiver Kawaan Baker for the first six games of the regular season, the team announced. Baker violated the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Roger Goodell is expected to "read the riot act" to owners next week in Minnesota, about tampering and tanking - ProFootballTalk - Rob Walton and Greg Penner may be having second thoughts about what they’re about to get themselves into.

Wiltfong: Bears remove 3 from the NFI list - Windy City Gridiron - This morning the Chicago Bears removed safety Dane Cruikshank from their Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, then this afternoon the other two players on that list, defensive back Michael Joseph...

Gabriel: How Did The Teven Jenkins Situation Get To Where It Is? - Windy City Gridiron - Long-time NFL scout Greg Gabriel has some thoughts on the Teven Jenkins’ situation.

