Bootleg Football: Chicago Bears 2022 Season Preview

Our guy EJ Snyder, co-host of Bears Over Beers and WCG’s Senior Draft Analyst, has another NFL-related gig he’s been doing for some time now, Bootleg Football. If you haven’t caught any of his Bootleg shows previously, his latest is in the embed below.

He and his Bootleg partner, Brett Kollmann, have been previewing each of the 32 teams in the NFL this offseason, and now that they’ve made it to the Chicago Bears I wanted to share that one here with you guys.

Maybe if enough Bears fans watch their latest Bootleg episode we can reverse the Kollman curse that seems to have plagued Teven Jenkins after he was spotlighted on Kollman’s other YouTube channel, The Film Room.