The Bear’s Den, August 30, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears coach Matt Eberflus must deliver strong defense regardless of personnel - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s a lot to ask of Eberflus, but that’s the job. If the Bears have a good defense amid the rebuild this season, that’ll give them a lot of confidence in his future.

Chicago Bears: WR Dante Pettis making case for roster spot - Chicago Tribune - QB Justin Fields singled out receiver Dante Pettis as one of the Chicago Bears’ best route runners. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy agreed with that endorsement.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Which Chicago Bears fringe players will make the final 53-man roster? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys predict who will make the Chicago Bears’ 53-man roster.

Darnell Mooney knows Justin Fields will make 49ers ‘pay’ for picking Trey Lance - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields won’t say that he has extra motivation facing Trey Lance and the 49ers in Week 1. Darnell Mooney did it for him.

Do Summer Performances Raise Expectations for 2022? Maybe. - Da Bears Blog - Yes, I think one could argue it did.

For Bears’ Luke Getsy, ‘gloves are off’ with start of regular season - Chicago Sun-Times - Saturday’s performance reflected as well on the Bears’ first-time play-caller as anyone on the field. Whether Getsy can do it in the opener against a championship-contending 49ers team is another question altogether.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Lions set to release Jarrad Davis - ProFootballTalk - Linebacker Jarrad Davis returned to the Lions this offseason, but he won’t be sticking with the team into the regular season.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Jimmy Garoppolo takes pay cut, stays with 49ers - ProFootballTalk - Jimmy Garoppolo is not done with the 49ers after all.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

2022 Chicago Bears Running backs: Better, worse, or push when compared to a year ago - Windy City Gridiron - In this Bears’ position-by-position roundtable, the WCG staff will give their take on if the position group has improved, gotten worse, or stayed about the same.

Emma: Projecting Bears’ initial 53-man roster - 670 The Score - The deadline for NFL teams to set their initial 53-man roster is Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT. Here’s a projection of how the Bears’ roster will shake out.

2022 Bears Quarterbacks: Better, worse, or push compared to a year ago - Windy City Gridiron - In this Bears’ position-by-position roundtable, the WCG staff will give their take on if the position group has improved, gotten worse, or stayed about the same.

How long should you wait to draft David Montgomery in Fantasy Football? - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s a quick guide to when Bears offensive players will go off the board in a fantasy draft.

Borkowski: Should Bears Pursue Denzel Mims? - Windy City Gridiron - With the former second-round pick recently requesting a trade out of New York, Mims makes for an interesting trade option

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home — yes that link does go to the Run Pass Opinion channel, and that’s because we’ll soon be moving our channel over there! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.