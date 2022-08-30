Chicago Bears Preseason Sackwatch

My official 2022 Sackwatch doesn’t get started until the Chicago Bears play the San Francisco 49ers on September 11, and if Chicago’s pass protection holds up we’ll push that breakdown even further into the month. But whenever it debuts, we’re excited to add a new accompanying feature to Sackwatch this season.

This will be my twelfth year writing the series here on WCG, and thanks to the video production skills of Robert Schmitz, we’ll be adding a video element to the breakdowns on our 2nd City Gridiron Channel.

I’m still going to write up Sackwatch in the same manner I have for over a decade, but now there will be bonus video footage for those that prefer to get their Bears content visually.

We gave it a preseason trial run after the Browns game, and here’s the quick breakdown of the two sacks allowed. Here’s a spoiler: only one of the sacks was the offensive line's fault.