Chicago Bears Announce Initial 2022 53-Man Roster

The Bears’ have an initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season, but changes will be coming...

By Peter_Borkowski
/ new
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears’ opening day, 53-man roster has been revealed.

Things may very well change by the time we actually hit week one, but for now, here’s how the Bears look:

Offense (25)

QB (2): Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian

RB (3): David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, Trestan Ebner

FB (2): Khari Blasingame, Jake Tonges

WR (7): Darnell Mooney, Velus Jones Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis, Tajae Sharpe, Bryon Pringle, N’Keal Harry

TE (2): Cole Kmet, Ryan Griffin

OL (9): Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins, Riley Reiff, Sam Mustipher, Larry Borom, Zachary Thomas, Lucas Patrick, Ja’Tyre Carter

Defense (25)

DL (8): Trevis Gipson, Angelo Blackson, Justin Jones, Robert Quinn, Khyiris Tonga, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Dominique Robinson, Mike Pennel Jr.

LB (6): Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow, Joe Thomas, Matt Adams, Caleb Johnson, Jack Sanborn

S (5): Eddie Jackson, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Elijah Hicks, Dane Cruikshank, Jaquan Brisker

CB (6): Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Kindle Vildor, Lamar Jackson, Duke Shelly, Jaylon Jones

Specialist (3)

K (1): Cairo Santos

P (1): Trenton Gill

LS (1): Patrick Scales

Reserve/Injured

Dakota Dozier (OL), Doug Kramer (OL), David Moore (WR), Tavon Young (DB)

We’ll update this roster in the next several days as the Bears work the waiver wire and add players to reserve lists.

