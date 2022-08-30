The Chicago Bears’ opening day, 53-man roster has been revealed.
Things may very well change by the time we actually hit week one, but for now, here’s how the Bears look:
Offense (25)
QB (2): Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian
RB (3): David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, Trestan Ebner
FB (2): Khari Blasingame, Jake Tonges
WR (7): Darnell Mooney, Velus Jones Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis, Tajae Sharpe, Bryon Pringle, N’Keal Harry
TE (2): Cole Kmet, Ryan Griffin
OL (9): Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins, Riley Reiff, Sam Mustipher, Larry Borom, Zachary Thomas, Lucas Patrick, Ja’Tyre Carter
Defense (25)
DL (8): Trevis Gipson, Angelo Blackson, Justin Jones, Robert Quinn, Khyiris Tonga, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Dominique Robinson, Mike Pennel Jr.
LB (6): Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow, Joe Thomas, Matt Adams, Caleb Johnson, Jack Sanborn
S (5): Eddie Jackson, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Elijah Hicks, Dane Cruikshank, Jaquan Brisker
CB (6): Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Kindle Vildor, Lamar Jackson, Duke Shelly, Jaylon Jones
Specialist (3)
K (1): Cairo Santos
P (1): Trenton Gill
LS (1): Patrick Scales
Reserve/Injured
Dakota Dozier (OL), Doug Kramer (OL), David Moore (WR), Tavon Young (DB)
We’ll update this roster in the next several days as the Bears work the waiver wire and add players to reserve lists.
