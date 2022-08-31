Chicago Bears 2022 practice squad tracker

With the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline in the rearview mirror, teams will now be scrambling to add players to their 16-man practice squad.

Practice squads can’t be officially formed until today at 11:00 a.m. CT, which is the NFL’s claiming deadline.

The first step for the players is clearing waivers. Any player that passes through unclaimed is free to sign with a team’s practice squad. Teams can add up to six vested veterans to their practice squad, and teams can elevate a player three times before having to sign them to their active roster.

At 3:00 p.m. (CT) teams can place players on injured reserve to make them eligible to be designated for return after four games.

Here, we’ll keep track of all the rumors and reports surrounding the Chicago Bears’ 2022 practice squad.

There were several names reported and speculated by the various members of Bears’ beat as players Chicago wanted to bring back to their practice squad yesterday when they were released; Nathan Peterman (QB), Chase Allen (TE), Isaiah Coulter (WR), Thomas Graham Jr. (CB), Lachavious Simmons (OL), De’Montre Tuggle (RB), Nsimba Webster (WR), and DeMarquies Gates (LB)

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!