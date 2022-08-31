The Bear’s Den, August 31, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Jack Sanborn made Bears with hard work, help from Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow - NBC Sports Chicago - By the time cut-down day arrived, there was little doubt Jack Sanborn would be on the 53-man roster. Now he's a Bear, and the work truly begins.

Bears 53-man roster: 5 players Ryan Poles could sign after roster cuts - NBC Sports Chicago - With many players hitting the waiver wire after NFL cut down day, the Bears GM will be busy looking for players to bring into Halas Hall.

Bears 53-man roster: How Jake Tonges' versatility helped him win job - NBC Sports Chicago - The undrafted free agent out of Cal has shown proficiency playing both fullback and tight end in Luke Getsy's offense.

Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus give hope for Bears' long-term future - NBC Sports Chicago - There's no doubt the Bears' rebuild will be long, and the 2022 season will be filled with losses. But Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus, and Ryan Poles give reason to be optimistic about where the Bears are headed.

Bears still missing several key players to injuries - 670 The Score - After the Bears set their initial 53-man roster, the attention now turns to a group of key players who are absent from practice as they continue to deal with injuries.

Ellis: Teven Jenkins is owed a few apologies, so here’s mine - 670 The Score - The Bears’ Teven Jenkins has gone from an afterthought to starting right guard in less than a month. In the afterward, he’s owed a few apologies.

Ryan Poles picks up the pace of roster house-cleaning - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ initial 53-man roster includes just 22 of the 77 players the new general manager inherited from Ryan Pace when he was hired in January — with 13 rookies making the team.

Full Bears roster after cut to 53 players - Chicago Sun-Times - Their cuts Tuesday mostly settled their roster, though it’s highly likely they’ll keep making moves as other players become available.

Chicago Bears: Breaking down the initial 53-man roster - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears set their initial 53-man roster Tuesday, making a wave of cuts and remaining open-minded to continuing to mold the team in the days and weeks ahead.

Chicago Bears Roster Cut Tracker and Updated 53-Man Roster - The Irish Bears Network - The Bears may still be a few pieces away from becoming a true contender, but their preseason contests inspired hope that they could field a competitive team this season. The process of cutting players to reach the league-mandatory 53-man roster is one of the most grueling tasks for NFL front offices, and strong performances from

CHGO Bears Podcast: Breaking down Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles’ final cuts & first 53-man roster - CHGO - In this episode, the guys break down Ryan Poles' first-ever final 53-man roster as GM of the Chicago Bears.

How Justin Fields’ improved chemistry with his playmakers can elevate the offense - CHGO - The Bears are not going to be be strict with who gets the ball in Luke Getsy's offense. Here is why that could help the unit this season.

Plenty ‘still up in the air’ regarding Teven Jenkins’ future with Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - He sees himself as a tackle who is playing guard. The team seems clear that it wants him at guard. And making the roster doesn’t end any uncertainty about his fit with the Bears.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Jon Gruden says he's a "good person," hopes to get another shot - ProFootballTalk - Question: Has anyone ever confessed publicly to being a bad person?

POLISH SAUSAGE

Mitch Trubisky’s second act awaits - Chicago Sun-Times - When Mitch Trubisky takes the field Sept. 11, it will have been 609 days since his last start, a Bears playoff loss in New Orleans. A lot has changed since.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Borkowski: Chicago Bears Announce 2022 53-Man Roster - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears’ have an initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season, but changes will be coming...

A Scout’s Take: Here’s what preseason taught us about the Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel has gone over all the preseason games and here are his thoughts on how the Chicago Bears will shape up in the coming weeks.

2022 Chicago Bears Offensive line: Better, worse, or push when compared to a year ago - Windy City Gridiron - In this Bears’ position-by-position roundtable, the WCG staff will give their take on if the position group has improved, gotten worse, or stayed about the same.

Bears Wide receivers: Better, worse, or push when compared to a year ago - Windy City Gridiron - In this Bears’ position-by-position roundtable, the WCG staff will give their take on if the position group has improved, gotten worse, or stayed about the same.

