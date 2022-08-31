Fantasy Football Prep: Mock Draft

After working through each position group, running through a mock draft is the best way to test out your rankings. Jeff and Erik are joined by Ryan Heath to run through the first five rounds of a mock draft to show how to set the foundation regardless of draft position.

Peep the video here:

For those of you that prefer the podcast version, you can listen below or download on your favorite podcast app.

