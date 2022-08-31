Chicago Bears 2022 Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears have announced 14 of their initial 16-man practice squad for the 2022 season, and much like their 53-man active roster, this will go through several changes throughout the season. We’ll update this list accordingly.

2022 Chicago Bears Practice Squad

Isaiah Coulter, WR Nsimba Webster, WR Chase Allen, TE Darrynton Evans, RB Lachavious Simmons. OL Dieter Eiselen, OL Nathan Peterman, QB Micah Dew-Treadway, DL Sam Kamara, DL Trevon Coley, DT DeMarquis Gates, LB Thomas Graham Jr., CB A.J. Thomas, S Davontae Harris, S

Practice Squad Rules

Each week teams can elevate two players to the gameday roster, and this can happen with a player three times before he needs to be signed to their active roster.

Practice squad players are free agents and able to sign with any other team’s active roster, i.e., current clubs can not block a move to another 53-man roster. They can however offer their practice squad player an active roster contract to stay.

If a player signs with another team’s active roster he must stay there for at least three weeks.

A practice squadder can not leave one practice squad for another.

A practice squad player may not sign a contract with his team’s next opponent after 3 p.m. (CT) six days prior to the game, or 10 days prior in bye weeks.

Teams can promote an additional practice squadder within 90 minutes before kickoff if the team is replacing a player that had a positive COVID-19 test result.

Teams can also protect four players each week to ensure they keep those players, however, there is always a window after the week's games and before the protected lists are due where the practice squad players are free to leave.

Practice squad eligibility