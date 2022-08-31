Chicago Bears 2022 Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears have announced 14 of their initial 16-man practice squad for the 2022 season, and much like their 53-man active roster, this will go through several changes throughout the season. We’ll update this list accordingly.
2022 Chicago Bears Practice Squad
- Isaiah Coulter, WR
- Nsimba Webster, WR
- Chase Allen, TE
- Darrynton Evans, RB
- Lachavious Simmons. OL
- Dieter Eiselen, OL
- Nathan Peterman, QB
- Micah Dew-Treadway, DL
- Sam Kamara, DL
- Trevon Coley, DT
- DeMarquis Gates, LB
- Thomas Graham Jr., CB
- A.J. Thomas, S
- Davontae Harris, S
Practice Squad Rules
- Each week teams can elevate two players to the gameday roster, and this can happen with a player three times before he needs to be signed to their active roster.
- Practice squad players are free agents and able to sign with any other team’s active roster, i.e., current clubs can not block a move to another 53-man roster. They can however offer their practice squad player an active roster contract to stay.
- If a player signs with another team’s active roster he must stay there for at least three weeks.
- A practice squadder can not leave one practice squad for another.
- A practice squad player may not sign a contract with his team’s next opponent after 3 p.m. (CT) six days prior to the game, or 10 days prior in bye weeks.
- Teams can promote an additional practice squadder within 90 minutes before kickoff if the team is replacing a player that had a positive COVID-19 test result.
- Teams can also protect four players each week to ensure they keep those players, however, there is always a window after the week's games and before the protected lists are due where the practice squad players are free to leave.
Practice squad eligibility
- Players with zero accrued seasons of NFL experience (rookies).
- Any number of players who have not accrued at least nine games in an NFL season.
- Up to four players who have accrued no more than two NFL seasons.
- Up to six players with no limitations on experience (vested veterans).
