Bears awarded 6 players from waivers

The Chicago Bears claimed six players off of waivers today so there will be some changes to their 53-man roster announced soon.

Here are the new Bears:

OL Alex Leatherwood

TE Trevin Wesco

DT Armon Watts

DE Kingsley Johnathan

LB Sterling Weatherford

DB Josh Blackwell

The big-name is former first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood, and as a first-rounder, the Bears will be on the hook for some of his salary. The Raiders have already paid about 60% of the contract per Ian Rapoport.

Weatherford, a UDFA from Miami (Ohio) was a player that flashed this preseason for the Colts on defense and special teams.

Some Vikings’ fans were upset when they cut Watts.

No team added more players via the waiver deadline than the Bears.

Check out Jeff Berckes and our Senior Draft Analyst EJ Snyder talking about these latest Bears right here at 12:15 pm (CT)!

And the podcast version of the show can be heard right here: