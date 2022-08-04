The Bear’s Den, August 4, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ Justin Fields adds shovel pass to repertoire - RSN - When rolling out of the pocket to the left, Fields has started flipping the ball to his checkdown targets.

Dannehy: Don’t Judge Bears Offense Yet - Da Bears Blog - After one week of training camp, the reports regarding the offense were all pretty much the same: They had some big plays, but no consistency. That, very likely, is what the team should reasonably expect from the passing game this year, but we’re all still a long way from finding out exactly what this offense will be.

Patience is part of process as Bears implement new offense - 670 The Score - The Bears have dealt with plenty of growing pains early in training camp as they implement their new offense, and patience will be needed amid the process.

Bears OT Teven Jenkins continues to miss practice - 670 The Score - The Bears continue to offer few details on second-year offensive tackle Teven Jenkins’ mysterious absence from practice, other than to state he’s day-to-day with an injury.

Bears plan to play starters in preseason opener - 670 The Score - The Bears will “absolutely” play their starters in their preseason opener on Aug. 13, when they host the Chiefs at Soldier Field, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.

Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown are betting Lions-Bears - 670 The Score - The friendly wager figures to be close. The Bears beat the Lions in both matchups last year, but their over/under win totals this season are the same: 6.5.

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears QB on state of offense - Chicago Tribune - Justin Fields acknowledged it's tough at times to be patient during the slow process of getting the new Chicago Bears offense running.

Chicago Bears Q&A: What's going on with Teven Jenkins? - Chicago Tribune - How would you grade the job Ryan Poles has done so far? What's up with Teven Jenkins? Brad Biggs answers your Chicago Bears questions weekly.

Inside Bears camp: Detailing Justin Fields’ work in team drills; David Montgomery opens up - The Athletic - Fields and the first-team offense had a better day of practice during the second day of pads at Bears camp.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Equanimeous St. Brown & Chicago Bears Offense bounces back in second padded practice - CHGO - In this episode, the guys recap the second day of padded practice at Chicago Bears training camp including the offense bouncing back.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Observations: Offense shows improvement on Day 2 of pads - CHGO - What you need know from the Chicago Bears' practice on Wednesday, August 3, including Justin Fields and the offense having a bounce back day.

Hoge's Bears Things: Teven Jenkins' weird week at Halas Hall - CHGO - This season marks my 12th year covering the Bears and I’m thrilled to continue that coverage for CHGO. My weekly “Bears Things” column has been going strong since 2014 and I’m excited that we’re making it available as a newsletter now. This week’s newsletter is free to all, but to continue to receive it throughout the season, I hope you’ll take the leap and become a CHGO member (the free t-shirt is worth it).

Bears training camp observations: Justin Fields, offense take step forward - RSN - A day after a putrid showing, Justin Fields and the Bears' offense looked much better on Day 7 of training camp. There's a lot of work to do, but progress was made Wednesday.

Equanimeous St. Brown becoming 'weapon' for Justin Fields, Bears - RSN - A No. 2 receiver is starting to emerge for the Bears' offense.

Why Bears starters will play in first preseason game vs. Chiefs - RSN - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said his first team will take the field in the preseason opener next week, including Justin Fields.

Justin Fields dismisses meaningless criticism of Bears' offense in camp - RSN - There's a perfect four-letter acronym for how Justin Fields feels about the early criticism of the Bears' offense.

Chicago Bears rookie stock watch: First Impressions - Bears Goggles On - Chicago Bears rookie stock watch: First Impressions. The Chicago Bears' first draft class under Ryan Poles is getting their first taste of NFL action

Free & clear: Bears RB David Montgomery refreshed as he emerges from depression - Chicago Sun-Times - “I masked it for a while,” Montgomery said as he revealed his battle Wednesday. He was relieved, though, that, “It’s on the up and up now, and I’m grateful and I’m blessed that God brought me here.”

Justin Fields, on developing Bears offense: ‘It’s gonna come’ - Chicago Sun-Times - With a first-year offensive coordinator, a second-year quarterback and a new cast of supporting players, even small signs of progress are hard to see. But it’s just part of the process, Fields said.

Bears rookie Teven Jenkins misses 6th-straight practice - Chicago Sun-Times - Coach Matt Eberflus repeated his stance that Jenkins was day-to-day, saying merely that he will “be back when he’s back.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to hit jackpot with 2022 rookies — so far, he is - Chicago Sun-Times - The early reviews on Poles’ top three picks are promising, and fifth-rounder Braxton Jones has emerged as the leader at left tackle.

David Montgomery playing special teams for the first time - ProFootballTalk - Bears running back David Montgomery has played a total of four special teams snaps in his career. He might play more this season. The team’s lead back is embracing the opportunity.

Chicago Bears: Teven Jenkins may be fading from team’s plans - Chicago Tribune - Teven Jenkins’ continued absence from training camp practices isn’t helping his prospects for a bright future with the Chicago Bears.

POLISH SAUSAGE

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears’ starters to play a “good amount” of reps in preseason - Windy City Gridiron - At his post-practice press conference on Wednesday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus indicated he plans to play his starters during their preseason opener on Saturday, August 13 against the K...

Bootleg Football: Chicago Bears 2022 Season Preview - Windy City Gridiron - Our guy EJ Snyder, co-host of Bears Over Beers and WCG’s Senior Draft Analyst, has another NFL-related gig he’s been doing for some time now, Bootleg Football. If you haven’t caught any of his...

Infante's 2023 Bears draft: Potential OT targets - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have some uncertainty at offensive tackle; could they target one of these players in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Berckes' Bears Hopium Den: The Hall of Fame Fan - Windy City Gridiron - Terence Young will be inducted into the Ford Hall of Fans this week

THE RULES

