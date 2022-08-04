Making Monsters: Talking offensive line

Our new podcast, Making Monsters, debuted last week to rave reviews as hosts Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan absolutely nailed it. Their show will mostly focus on the younger Chicago Bears and this week they had two outstanding guests on their show to do just that.

First, they spoke with Scott Wright, who is the Oklahoma State beat writer for USA Today, which means he covered Teven Jenkins during his college years. Wright has some interesting thoughts on Jenkins’ situation.

And second, they talked with Aaron Fernandez, who was Braxton Jones’ o-line coach at Southern Utah, to give us a little more insight on Chicago’s rookie left tackle. The last couple of days at training camp Jones has been running with the starters again, so this should be a fascinating look at what he brings to the Bears.

Taylor and Dylan kick their show off discussing the o-line battles taking place, so check out the latest Making Monsters right here:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our brand new video home, and once we hit 1,000 subscribers on that channel we’ll be sending a Bears swag box out to one lucky fan, so hit the link and help us grow that brand!