Are the Bears looking to add to their defense?

The Chicago Bears may have had an off day at Halas Hall for training camp, but there were still some players on the field working out, General manager Ryan Poles brought in five defensive veterans today to take a look at, with the highest profile player being former first-round pick, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves.

The 28-year-old Hargreaves has 58 starts in 69 career games since 2016, with his most recent action coming last year when he split time between the Texans and Bengals making 32 tackles and an interception.

Other defensive backs in for a workout were Davontae Harris and Isaiah Johnson.

Chicago also brought a couple of defensive linemen in for a look today in 28-year-old Trevon Coley (6’1”, 301) and 31-year-old Josh Mauro (6’6”, 290).

The Bears have been without corner/nickel Thomas Graham Jr. (hamstring), center Lucas Patrick (thumb), offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (something), and Roquam Smith (hold in). They are scheduled to practice at Halas Hall for the next three days, with Friday and Sunday open to the public.