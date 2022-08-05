Bears sign USFL star DeMarquis Gates

On Friday the Chicago Bears brought in four linebackers on a tryout basis, and it would appear that general manager Ryan Poles liked what he saw from at least one of them; DeMarquis Gates.

It’s being reported by Heavy’s Matt Lombardo that the Bears have agreed to terms with the 2022 All-USFL performer. Once the Bears make it official they’ll need to make a move to fit him on the 90-man roster.

The 26-year-old Gates was originally signed as an undrafted free agent of the Cleveland Browns in 2018, but he was cut that summer.

His football journey then took a path through six leagues — AAF, back to the NFL with Washington, XFL, The Spring League, CFL, and the USFL — before finally getting another shot in the NFL in the Windy City.

Besides being named to the All-USFL team as a linebacker he also helped lead the Birmingham Stallions to the championship. In 9 games with the Stallions he had 68 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception.