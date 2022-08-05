The Bear’s Den, August 5, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Former 1st-round CB Vernon Hargreaves among 5 Bears tryouts - Chicago Sun-Times - The Buccaneers took Hargreaves No. 11 overall in 2016, but got derailed by injuries.

First impressions: Bears training-camp breakdown - Chicago Sun-Times - Will Justin Fields be better in Luke Getsy’s offense than he was in Matt Nagy’s? How much are the Bears missing Roquan Smith? A player of intrigue, a key red flag and the best newcomer. Mark Potash analyzes the first week of training camp under Matt Eberflus.

Breaking down the Bears after their first week - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley analyzes what he has seen from the Bears.

Chicago Bears’ move to Arlington Heights could hit snag due to petition - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears’ move to Arlington Heights could be hindered by an interest group’s petition against financial incentives; the village opposes the petition.

Column: Will Chicago Bears bring back the fullback? - Chicago Tribune - Khari Blasingame is bidding for a roster spot with the Chicago Bears, and Matt Eberflus’ desire for a tough, physical team could mean the return of a fullback.

Forgotten Bears veteran entering his prime is turning heads - Gridiron Heroics - Forgotten Bears veteran entering his prime is turning heads at camp, catching coach Eberflus And others attention

Ellis: Here’s how panicking about Bears’ O-line would sound - 670 The Score - I’m worried about the Bears’ offensive line. Training camp is barely over a week old and my summer vacation starts this weekend, so I’m not, like, losing sleep over it – but if I had to rank reasons to be concerned about how this roster is going to get its six wins, that unit would be right there at the top.

Aaron Rodgers believes in the ‘possibility of reconciliation’ with his estranged family at ‘some point’ - Fox News

- Aaron Rodgers revealed in a new interview that he believes in the “possibility of reconciliation” with his estranged family. The NFL quarterback had a falling out with his family in 2014.

Report: Matthew Stafford dealing with “bad” elbow tendinitis - ProFootballTalk - Ian Rapoport of NFL Media has provided more clarity, reporting Stafford is dealing with “bad tendinitis.”

