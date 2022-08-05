Bears tweak 90-man roster

On Thursday the Chicago Bears worked our five defensive players ta Halas Hall of their off day, and earlier this morning they signed two of them to their 90-man offseason roster; defensive tackle Trevon Coley and cornerback Davontae Harris.

Coley (6’1”, 310) missed all of last season with an injury and the Bears are is ninth stop since being an undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic in 2016. During his career the 28-year-old he has 31 starts in 44 games, 100 tackles, and 3.5 sacks. He played part of the 2019 season with the Colts, so Chicago’s defensive coaching staff should remember him from those 7 games.

The 27-year-old Harris (5’11”, 200) is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, and the Bears are his sixth NFL team he will have suited up for. During his career he has 9 starts in 36 games with 59 tackles.

To make room for these two new Bears they waived defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai and safety Jon Alexander.

Here are the Bears that missed practice today.

Few other players that are not practicing today: Robert Quinn, Kyler Gordon, Khyiris Tonga, James O’Shaughnessy, Dante Pettis, CJ Avery, Duke Shelley, Lucas Patrick and Thomas Graham. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 5, 2022

Lucas Patrick has been out after thumb surgery, and Thomas Graham Jr. is still dealing with a hamstring issue. The other injuries are expected to be minor.

The Teven Jenkins situation continues to be strange.