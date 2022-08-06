The Bear’s Den, August 6, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears training camp observations: Justin Fields, offense focused on process - RSN - The Bears’ offense is focused on process not production right now. That process had some good and bad on Day 8 of camp.

Teven Jenkins ‘all in’ during Bears meetings, in mix for starting job when back - RSN - The Bears’ company line regarding Teven Jenkins remains consistent. But is it the truth?

Braxton Jones ‘answered bell’ vs. Robert Quinn, continues to impress Bears - RSN - When the pads came on, Braxton Jones could have looked like a rookie, overwhelmed by the physicality and speed of veteran NFL pass rushers Robert Quinn and Al-Quadin Muhammad. He did not.

Why Bears believe Cole Kmet on brink of breakout season - RSN - Darnell Mooney, Eddie Jackson and Luke Getsy all explained why the tight end has impressed them at training camp this summer.

Why Bears’ Eddie Jackson feels at ease in new defense - RSN - Jackson has taken on more of a leadership role with young defensive backs like Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon on the team.

Evaluating Bears’ wide receiver competition early in training camp - RSN - Through seven practices, a clear pecking order is starting to emerge among Bears wide receivers.

Coach Eberflus taking right approach with preseason - Gridiron Heroics - Chicago Bears Coach Eberflus is taking the right approach with comments on preseason playing time for starters

Bears sign 2 players, waive 2 others - 670 The Score - Chicago on Friday signed defensive lineman Trevon Coley and defensive back Davontae Harris while also waiving defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai and defensive back Jon Alexander.

Emma’s notebook: 5 observations from Bears training camp - 670 The Score - The Bears returned to the practice field Friday for training camp, with several storylines still lingering as they continued to work. Chris Emma offers five observations from Halas Hall.

Bears need ‘rock star’ performance from TE Cole Kmet - Chicago Sun-Times - They’ll banking on Kmet being one of their top pass catchers this season, and if he proves he’s a game-changing tight end, that would answer a big question about the Bears’ future.

Bears focus on Justin Fields’ process, knowing ‘being close isn’t good enough’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ new offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, is learning to read Fields. The best view comes in the film room after a tough practice. And there have been plenty of those thus far in training camp.

How to respond to Justin Fields’ struggles: a primer for fans - Chicago Sun-Times - You can freak out or you can hope. Neither answer is wrong.

Chicago Bears: Eddie Jackson "at peace" entering 6th season - Chicago Tribune - Safety Eddie Jackson said he is ‘at ease with everything’ as he enters his sixth season with the Chicago Bears under a new coaching staff.

Chicago Bears: 5 questions about veteran newcomers - Chicago Tribune - With several veteran newcomers, the Chicago Bears have questions over which players will make the biggest impact.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Observations: Intensity increases on Day 3 of pads - CHGO - What you need know from the Chicago Bears' practice on Friday, August 5, including how the team handled the hardest practice of training camp.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Training Camp: Matt Eberflus puts team through hardest practice yet - CHGO - In this episode, the guys break down what was the hardest practice yet for Matt Eberflus' Chicago Bears in training camp.

Bears training camp: Top takeaways from third padded practice - Bears Wire - The Bears held their eighth practice of training camp on Friday. Here's what we learned from their third padded practice.

6 Standouts from Friday’s Bears training camp practice - Bears Wire - Here's who stood out during one of the hardest Bears training camp practices to date.

Luke Getsy bullish on ‘super talented’ OT Teven Jenkins - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ offensive coordinator said Jenkins, who has been the subject of trade speculation and missed his seventh consecutive practice Friday, will battle for a starting job when he returns from the unspecified injury.

Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA - ProFootballTalk - Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a major wedge between league and union.

Autopsy finds that Demaryius Thomas died of complications of seizure disorder - ProFootballTalk - An autopsy has determined that former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas died of complications of seizure disorder.

Wiltfong: Bears sign USFL star DeMarquis Gates - Windy City Gridiron - On Friday the Chicago Bears brought in four linebackers on a tryout basis, and it would appear that general manager Ryan Poles liked what he saw from at least one of them; DeMarquis Gates.

Wiltfong & Berkes' Bear & Balanced: August 5 Bears Training Camp Recap - Windy City Gridiron - Neither Jeff Berckes nor myself were able to make it out to Halas Hall today (I’ll be there on Sunday, and if you see me say hi!), so we grabbed Brendan Sugrue, who writes for the USA Today’s Bears...

Gabriel: A look at the Chicago Bears’ wide receiver group - Windy City Gridiron - This much-criticized group might turn out to be better than people think.

Wiltfong: Bears tweak 90-man roster - Windy City Gridiron - On Thursday the Chicago Bears worked our five defensive players ta Halas Hall of their off day, and earlier this morning they signed two of them to their 90-man offseason roster; defensive tackle...

