Teven Jenkins is back at Bears practice

Teven Jenkins, who hasn’t participated in Chicago Bears training camp practice since July 27, returned today. Practice is closed to the public, so there’ll be no pictures (or videos) of him on the field, but he will speak to the media after practice.

The Bears have stuck to their story that everything was basically fine and that Jenkins woke up with something before the first public practice on July 28. That specific something was never disclosed, and it was made out to be just a minor something whenever they spoke about Jenkins.

Speculation ran rampant over social media, trade rumors circulated, actual reports from media members of trade discussions popped up, but the Bears’ story never changed.

A few days ago head coach Matt Eberflus did divulge that it was 100% injury-related and he was working through it with the trainers. But again, no specifics on the severity.

Yesterday offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, when asked about Jenkins’ participation in meetings, said, “Oh yeah. Teven has been great. He’s been attentive. He’s all-in, yeah. Once he gets through this deal, he’ll be back out there ready to rock-and-roll.”

Apparently, he got through his deal, and we’ll learn more from the player today.

Eberflus indicated that Jenkins was only working at right tackle during the offseason, but did say that anything was possible once camp started and they saw the players in pads.

If he does stay at right tackle he’ll be competing with Riley Reiff, who has been getting the majority of first team reps, and Larry Borom, who has been mixing in at the position. Rookie Braxton Jones seems to have taken hold of the left tackle spot for now, but with week one still a month away there’s time to shuffle things around.