Teven Jenkins didn’t clarify too much about his future with the Bears

Saturday saw the return of Teven Jenkins to Bears training camp practice at Halas Hall. Given the early controversy surrounding Jenkins' potential future in Chicago, this situation was obviously a massive deal for all parties involved.
Likely knowing that many wanted to hear from the 2021 second-round pick, the Bears gave Jenkins the microphone after his first official practice of the 2022 season. There were, unsurprisingly, a few noteworthy nuggets as Jenkins potentially works his way back into the Bears’ offensive line rotation.
On the reports that the Bears’ coaching staff and Jenkins don’t see eye-to-eye:
"I love the coaches, we have no animosity towards each other. We talk to each other every day." - #Bears OT Teven Jenkins.— Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 6, 2022
Teven Jenkins says it is not true that he has clashed with coaches in any way shape or form.— Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 6, 2022
On whether Jenkins thinks the new Bears regime has given him enough of a chance to succeed:
Teven Jenkins says he believes he's received a fair chance here in Chicago. #Bears— Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 6, 2022
Jenkins’ comments regarding potential trade rumors in the early preseason:
#Bears Teven Jenkins was asked if he talks to GM Ryan Poles when reports surface that the team may be shopping him.— Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 6, 2022
Jenkins responded that the only one he talks to about that is his agent.
Jenkins was then asked what his agent has said:
"I don't want to disclose any of that."
There wasn’t much clarity on the extent or exact nature of Jenkins’ injury from the man himself:
Teven Jenkins not willing to reveal his injury.— Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 6, 2022
Finally, in a few nods to his future in Chicago —
- He’ll be in Lake Forest in September, apparently:
Bears OL Teven Jenkins says he expects to be here for the regular season.— Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 6, 2022
2. He plays for the Bears “right now.”
Teven Jenkins: "I'm here with the Chicago Bears right now."— Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 6, 2022
A strange situation for the Bears and Jenkins continues to evolve. The Bears will practice next on Sunday in an event that is open to fans.
