Report: Bears sign linebacker Javin White

According to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, the Chicago Bears are signing linebacker Javin White who has previously played for the Raiders and the Jets. Wilson said that there was “considerable interest around the NFL” for White after workouts last week with the Cardinals and Seahawks. White worked out at Halas Hall today along with punter James Smith.

The 25-year-old White was an undrafted free agent in 2020 by the Raiders and he has appeared in 6 games during his career. He was injured most of the 2021 season, and the Jets released him last month.

At UNLV White mostly played safety, but he did begin to transition to linebacker late in his college career. At his pro day he ran a 4.45 forty and had a 40-inch vertical.

Once the signing is official the Bears will need to make a roster move to fit him on the 90-man roster.

In case you missed it, the Bears added linebacker DeMarquis Gates this morning while waiving linebacker Christain Albright with an injury designation.