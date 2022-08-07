N’Keal Harry injury feared to be “severe”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the ankle injury suffered by Chicago Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry yesterday at practice appears to be “severe,” but they are still waiting for further evaluation. Head coach Matt Eberflus isn’t scheduled to meet the media until Tuesday, so that may be the first time an injury update is given for Harry and the other injured Bears.

Greg Gabriel handicapped the receiving group for us here, but if the Harry injury is significant that could change things.

Chicago’s receiving corps will also be without Byron Pringle (quad) for a few weeks, which opens the door for one of their younger wideouts to step up in camp. The injury to rookie Velus Jones Jr. is considered day-to-day, so he may be back the next time the Bears practice on Tuesday at Family Fest. Dante Pettis has also missed their last couple of practices at Halas Hall, but his injury isn’t expected to keep him out long.