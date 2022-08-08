The Bear’s Den, August 8, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears training camp: Top takeaways from 10th practice - Bears Wire - The Bears held their 10th practice of training camp on Sunday. Here's what we learned from Day 10:

Bears WR N’Keal Harry suffered what looks to be a severe ankle injury - Bears Wire - Bears WR N'Keal Harry can't catch a break. Harry suffered what appears to be a severe ankle injury, but he's awaiting further evaluation.

Bears training camp: Tajae Sharpe steps up amid injuries at receiver - Bears Wire - With the Bears down four wide receivers to injury, Tajae Sharpe is taking advantage of his opportunities.

Does Bears OT Teven Jenkins have a shot at a starting job? - Bears Wire - As Bears OT Teven Jenkins returns to practice, he faces an uphill battle to earn a starting job.

Bears training camp observations: Justin Fields, Equanimeous St. Brown connect - RSN - On a light day for the Bears at training camp, Justin Fields' red-zone connection with Equanimeous St. Brown stood out.

Report: Bears' N'Keal Harry injury is high ankle sprain - RSN - New details have emerged on the wide receiver's injury that he sustained at Bears training camp.

Bears did Teven Jenkins disservice with handling of camp absence - RSN - The Bears sent Teven Jenkins out to the media to face all the questions they refused to answer over the past week. He deserved better.

Bears' linebacker Matt Adams addresses offseason arrest - RSN - The free agent acquisition was booked on misdemeanor gun charges earlier this summer.

Kyler Gordon showing Bears he's 'not typical rookie' even when not practicing - RSN - Even when missing practice with a "day-by-day" ailment, Kyler Gordon is showing he's not your normal rookie.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears Matt Eberflus post-practice press conference - Windy City Gridiron - Saturday’s Chicago Bears practice featured a bunch of interesting tidbits, and with it being closed to the public we had to wait until it finished to get any updates from the media in attendance....

Report: N’Keal Harry has a high-ankle sprain - ProFootballTalk - Bears receiver N’Keal Harry left Saturday’s practice with an ankle injury initially described as “severe.” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team’s medical staff has diagnosed Harry with a high-ankle sprain.

Bears unfazed by linebacker Roquan Smith’s absence - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears aren’t panicking as the All-Pro linebacker’s “hold-in” reached 13 days and 10 practices, and they probably don’t have to in the midst of a rebuild.

Matt Eberflus’ Bears vs. Matt Nagy’s Chiefs in NFL preseason opener - Chicago Sun-Times - Other than a future Hall of Famer at QB, six straight division titles and an excellent chance to win another Super Bowl, what do the Chiefs have that the Bears don’t?

Kyler Gordon remains out at Chicago Bears training camp - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears rookie Kyler Gordon has been impressive on the field but also has missed extended stretches of practice because of injuries.

Inside Bears camp: Finding fill-ins for Roquan Smith; Teven Jenkins ramps up - The Athletic - As the Bears wait for Roquan Smith to rejoin practices, they’re working on figuring out who can handle their star linebacker’s spot.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Observations: Teven Jenkins practices with third-team offense - CHGO - What you need know from the Chicago Bears’ practice on Sunday, August 7, including updates on offensive lineman Teven Jenkins.

Bears embracing H.I.T.S has impressed defensive coordinator Alan Williams - RSN - Alan Williams anticipated some pushback to Eberflus’ demanding H.I.T.S. program, but says that hasn’t happened yet.

Training Camp Thoughts, Volume V: OL Shuffle, WR Injuries & a Diatribe on “Man Cave”s - Da Bears Blog - I wish people would go back and look at what the “camp stories” were in years past and notice how none of them correlate to anything that subsequently happens in the regular season.

Is David Montgomery On His Way Out Of Chicago? - Gridiron Heroics - Is David Montgomery on his way out of Chicago? The answer may be yes. Bears fans will not want to hear this, but unfortunately it could happen.

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about - Gridiron Heroics - The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. The league better take notice when he steps on the field.

Back from injury, Teven Jenkins hopes for future with Bears - 670 The Score - Bears second-year offensive tackle Teven Jenkins on Saturday returned from an undisclosed injury and remains hopeful that he’ll remain with the organization despite landing in trade speculation.

NFL quietly tweaked lowering of helmet rule for 2022 - ProFootballTalk - The rule now reads as follows: “It is a foul if a player lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent.”

Wiltfong: N’Keal Harry injury feared to be “severe” - Windy City Gridiron - ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the ankle injury suffered by Chicago Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry yesterday at practice appears to be "severe," but they are still waiting for further...

Wiltfong: Update - Bears sign linebacker Javin White - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears make another move.

Zeglinski: Teven Jenkins didn’t clarify much about his future with the Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears’ tackle spoke up with a few noteworthy comments after Saturday’s closed practice.

Wiltfong: Teven Jenkins is back at Bears practice - Windy City Gridiron - The 2021 second round draft pick is back at practice for the Bears.

