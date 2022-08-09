The Bear’s Den, August 9, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears DT Justin Jones thriving in new scheme: ‘I’ve been waiting for this’ - The Athletic - Jones has been one of the stars of Bears camp, and he discussed embracing the scheme and what it does for his game.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Training Camp: N’Keal Harry & Byron Pringle Injuries Cause Concern at WR - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss the concerns and wide receivers after two key injuries to Byron Pringle and N’Keal Harry.

Bears training camp: Players who were standouts in the second week - Bears Wire - The second week of Bears training camp is in the books. Here’s a look at the standouts from the last six practices.

How Bears’ QB Justin Fields impressed Peter King at training camp - RSN - Peter King told the Under Center podcast he saw things at practice with Justin Fields that reminded him of Aaron Rodgers.

Why Bears’ Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles can succeed per Peter King - RSN - The Bears vastly reshaped their organization by hiring a new GM and head coach.

Former Bears tight end scores top FOX NFL broadcast team - RSN - Greg Olsen, former Chicago Bears tight end, was announced as part of FOX’s NFL broadcast team with Kevin Burkhardt.

Bears report card: Grading offense, defense through two training camp weeks - RSN - With 10 training camp practices in the books, Josh Schrock gives out very early grades for the Bears’ offense and defense.

N’Keal Harry, Byron Pringle injuries put Bears’ WR corps back in danger zone - RSN - Injuries to N’Keal Harry and Byron Pringle show how thin the margins for success are for the Bears this season.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is prepared to win a Super Bowl - RSN - Bears’ coach Matt Eberflus has two empty shelves in his office for the George Halas and Lombardi trophies.

Bears rookie LT Braxton Jones balances humility, confidence amid rapid rise - Chicago Sun-Times - The most puzzling part of Jones’ rise is how unnoticed he went before the Bears drafted him. How did someone with the potential to start at left tackle as a rookie slip past major programs? And if he’s truly this good, how did he slide to No. 168 in the draft? But just like Southern Utah, the Bears think they saw something that everyone else missed.

Chicago Bears still sorting through wide receiver options - Chicago Tribune - Two weeks into Chicago Bears training camp, the competition at wide receiver is a long way from sorting itself out.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Dan Campbell on fourth Lions retirement of offseason: The NFL’s not for everybody - ProFootballTalk - Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that “you would have never guessed something like this” would happen with three of the players when asked about evaluating how much the retired group loved the game of football.

POLISH SAUSAGE

When will 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, if they can't trade him? - ProFootballTalk - It’s no secret that the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have decided simply to wait for the possibility that a starting quarterback with another team will suffer a season-ending injury in training camp or the preseason. That’s the only way the 49ers get real value in trade, and it’s the only way Garoppolo gets anything close to his $25 million compensation package for 2022.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Borkowski: Free-Agent Receivers Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - With the injury bug hitting the Bears’ receiving group, the team might turn to these players as a response

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.