The Bear’s Den, September 1, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

How Dante Pettis’ hard NFL lessons helped him seize Bears opportunity - NBC Sports Chicago - Dante Pettis’ career has been filled with trials and tribulations. Those early career stumbles helped fortify his approach and allowed him to seize an opportunity to resurrect his career with the Bears.

Bears claim six players off waivers, most by any team - NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears claimed six players off waivers to join the 53-man roster.

Matthew Berry talks worthwhile Bears fantasy football players - NBC Sports Chicago - Matthew Berry joins Ken Davis on NBC Sports Chicago’s Under Center podcast to discuss which Bears players are worth having in fantasy football.

Bears cut 5 more players, form practice squad - 670 The Score - The Bears reset part of their 53-man roster Wednesday afternoon by cutting five players and signing 14 players to their 16-man practice squad.

Bears’ Jaquan Brisker (thumb) returns ahead of schedule - Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker on Wednesday returned to practice ahead of schedule as he continues to recover from a right thumb injury, and he believes he’ll be ready to play in the team’s opener on Sept. 11.

Roquan Smith doesn’t expect to revisit contract before season opener - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears linebacker said all the preseason drama is in the past. “It’s already in the back of my mind,” he said.

Bears assemble practice squad - Chicago Sun-Times - All 14 players spent time with the Bears in training camp, including third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman.

Chicago Bears: Rookie S Jaquan Brisker returns to practice - Chicago Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker returned to practice and said a thumb brace "is not going to stop me from doing what I do.”

Chicago Bears claim Alex Leatherwood, 5 others off waivers - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles got busy with waiver claims, adding six new players — including Las Vegas Raiders bust Alex Leatherwood.

Column: Chicago Bears roster gets younger in a hurry - Chicago Tribune - 20 of the 53 players on the Chicago Bears' initial roster are rookies or second-year players, and the youth movement has energized coach Matt Eberflus.

Bears add Alex Leatherwood, 5 others off waivers as roster turnover continues - The Athletic - No team in the NFL was more active on the waiver wire than the Bears, a sign that their roster lacks talent.

Breaking down the six Chicago Bears' waiver claims including Alex Leatherwood - CHGO - The Chicago Bears claimed six players off waivers including OL Alex Leatherwood. Here's a complete break down of each acquisition.

Trestan Ebner is embracing being a part of an NFL roster - CHGO - Trestan Ebner has experienced a lot in the last four months, but it wasn't until recently that he experienced his welcome to the NFL moment.

Teven Jenkins still a Bear, but uncertainty, unhappiness remain - NBC Sports Chicago - Teven Jenkins is still a Chicago Bear. For now. Whether or not that's good for either party remains to be seen.

Bears claim Alex Leatherwood from Las Vegas Raiders - NBC Sports Chicago - The 2021 first-round pick struggled in his rookie season at right tackle, and made a late-season switch to right guard.

Raiders’ 53-man roster analysis: Where did it go wrong with Alex Leatherwood? - The Athletic - Even the staunchest critics of Leatherwood’s first-round selection couldn’t have foreseen him being waived after just one season.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker returns from injury with ‘Takeaway King’ dreams - Chicago Sun-Times - Brisker said he’ll be “120%” ready by the time the Bears open their season Sept. 11 against the 49ers.

Matt Eberflus embraces Bears’ youth movement - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have 15 rookies on the 53-man roster, but their first-year head coach sees that as opportunity rather than a challenge. “You have to play ’em,” he said, “because the experience they get in that first season, it’s invaluable.”

POLISH SAUSAGE

Baker Mayfield: I never said I'm going to f—k Browns up - ProFootballTalk - “First, I didn’t say it,” Mayfield said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously everybody’s going to write whatever story they want, there’s history that I played there the last four years. I’m an extremely competitive person. Everybody knows that. If I wasn’t wanting to win then there would be a really big issue with me being the quarterback here. I want to win in everything I do. That’ll never change. That is not how I phrased it. It’s not even what I said.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: Bears are addressing OL situation the right way - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles is betting on low-risk, high-reward moves up front, and that’s a good thing.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 2022 Practice Squad - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have announced their initial practice squad, and there still a couple openings.

Wiltfong: Bears awarded 6 players from waivers - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears claimed six players off of waivers today so there will be some changes to their 53-man roster announced soon.

Berckes' Fantasy Football Prep: Mock Draft - Windy City Gridiron - Practice makes perfect!

Bears Tight ends: Better, worse, or push when compared to a year ago - Windy City Gridiron - In this Bears’ position-by-position roundtable, the WCG staff will give their take on if the position group has improved, gotten worse, or stayed about the same.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home — yes that link does go to the Run Pass Opinion channel, and that’s because we’ll soon be moving our channel over there! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.