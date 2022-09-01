Bears claim Ihmir Smith-Marsette, put N’Keal Harry on injured reserve

On Thursday, the Chicago Bears claimed receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the Vikings, according to the NFL Nwtwork’s Tom Pelissero. Smith-Marsette was a fifth-round pick of the Vikes last year, and as a rookie, he had 5 receptions for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns, with one start in eight games.

Chicago also placed wide receiver N’Keal Harry on injured reserve, which makes him eligible to come off the list after missing Chicago’s first four games.

Harry has been out since injuring his ankle on August 6 during a training camp practice, and it was reported that he had tightrope surgery on his injured ankle on August 11.

Yesterday the Bears placed wide out Tajae Sharpe on IR, but it was done before 3:00 p.m. Central time, which means he’s lost for the entire season.

The Bears currently have receivers Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis, Bryon Pringle, and Velus Jones Jr. on their active roster, with Isaiah Coulter and Nsimba Webster on their practice squad, but both Jones and Pringle have been nursing injuries.

The Bears on Thursday also signed linebacker Joe Thomas and offensive lineman Kellen Diesch to their practice squad.

In offensive line news, new Bear Alex Leatherwood was working out at right tackle today.

Also, general manager Ryan Poles met the media, and he was asked if Teven Jenkins should have any concerns about being traded. “No, I had a good conversation with him, and I told him how proud I was of him. Again, I think it’s about building the best five. I think we have a good five with him at guard. So I think it’s good for us to have Teven at guard right now.”

Poles also made it sound like Braxton Jones (LT) and Larry Borom (RT) were locked into the tackle spots and that veteran tackle Riley Reiff would be ready if needed.

At center, Poles said that Sam Mustipher has done a good job filling in while Lucas Patrick is out with a broken thumb. Yesterday head coach Matt Eberflus said the team is hopeful Patrick is cleared to play by week one.

Cody Whitehair continues to be the left guard.

In ex-Bears’ news, the Jaguars claimed linebacker Caleb Johnson off waivers after he was released by Chicago yesterday.